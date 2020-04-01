Alabama Now Has 17 Deaths, 1,060 Cases, From Coronavirus

Alabama has gone from four coronavirus deaths on Sunday to 17 reported on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Health. The total includes seven people at Lee County's East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Five of the seven people who died at the Opelika hospital were from Chambers County, which is just north of Opelika.

Alabama coronavirus cases went from 830 on Sunday to 949 on Monday, 961 on Tuesday and now 1,060.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has eight cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 292 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with four deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 88 cases and three deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 105 cases and one death.