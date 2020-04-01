April 1, 2020
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020
1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that Unified Command Group has made significant gains in Tennessee’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment for health care workers and critical personnel ... (click for more)
Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)
The lush green of the trees and the bushes, the beautiful birds so full of song, my rose bush coming alive, and the fact that today it is not raining cannot dull my heavy heart as I stay in prayer for all of us in the midst of our world’s pandemic. Already there is no one who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fiercest storm any of us have ever known, and already I know we ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – As it turns out, Tennessee didn’t just lose a point guard this week. The Lady Vols are down a starting backcourt.
Sophomore guard Zaay Green has joined Chattanooga product Jazmine Massengill in leaving the program. Green announced her intentions via Instagram on Wednesday, a days after classmate Massengill said that she was putting her name in the transfer portal. ... (click for more)