4 More Coronavirus Deaths Bring Tennessee Total To 98; Cases Go From 4,634 To 4,862

Tennessee has an additional four coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 98, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 4,862 - up from 4,634.

Officials said 536 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 505.

The state report shows 102 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of four - and 10 deaths.

Bradley County is now at 31 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County is now at 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

There has been another death at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 21. Sumner has 413 cases - up 24 from Thursday.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy is now at 19 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has 17 and one death.

McMinn County now has four cases and Monroe County increased to eight. Polk County now has five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,083 cases and is at 20 deaths.

There are now 299 cases in Williamson County and a fourth coronavirus death.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 164 cases.

Nashville still has 13 coronavirus deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 1,224 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 84 cases in the past 48 hours.

The confirmed cases in Nashville range in age from two months to 94 years.

There have been 13 deaths in Davidson County.