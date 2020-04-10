4 More Coronavirus Deaths Bring Tennessee Total To 98; Cases Go From 4,634 To 4,862

 Friday, April 10, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee has an additional four coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 98, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 4,862 - up from 4,634.

Officials said 536 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up from 505.

The state report shows 102 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of four - and 10 deaths.

Bradley County is now at 31 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County is now at 22 cases. It has recorded one death. 

There has been another death at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 21. Sumner has 413 cases - up 24 from Thursday.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy is now at 19 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has 17 and one death.

McMinn County now has four cases and Monroe County increased to eight. Polk County now has five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,083 cases and is at 20 deaths.

There are now 299 cases in Williamson County and a fourth coronavirus death.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 164 cases.

Nashville still has 13 coronavirus deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 1,224 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 84 cases in the past 48 hours.

The confirmed cases in Nashville range in age from two months to 94 years.

There have been 13 deaths in Davidson County.


City About To Start On 4th Phase Of St. Elmo Section Of The Riverwalk

Severe Storms Possible For Chattanooga Over Easter Weekend

City About To Start On 4th Phase Of St. Elmo Section Of The Riverwalk

The city is about to start on the fourth phase of the St. Elmo section of the Riverwalk. The latest section will go from the trailhead and restrooms at Middle Street to the Incline Railway. Officials said the planning cost for the city is $62,888. Arcadis Engineers is doing the work. The state is also taking part in the project. (click for more)

Severe Storms Possible For Chattanooga Over Easter Weekend

Severe storms are possible for the Chattanooga area over Easter weekend. AccuWeather has issued an advisory for severe weather, including the possibility of heavy rain and flooding. Rain is slated to roll in early Sunday morning. Here is the latest forecast: Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. ... (click for more)

Ye Hallowed Souls: The Erlanger Nurses

On Wednesday, April 8 th , the staff of Erlanger Medical Center received an email from Minnie Churchill (nee d’Erlanger), great-granddaughter of Baroness Mathilda d’ Erlanger titled, “ To The Amazing 7,000 Wonderful Family at Erlanger ” The letter warmly expressed her encouragement and pride for the “7,00 plus members of Erlanger crew during the COVID-19 crisis. In this letter, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good Friday 2020

Most of us in the South were raised with the timeless story of Good Friday. This is traditionally a day of mourning because it was on this day long, long ago that Jesus Christ suffered a horrible death by crucifixion for our sins at Calvary. As a child none of us could fathom what is “good” about such a day, but the bigger picture is that on Easter Sunday our same Jesus rose from ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Zecca Ferraz Developed His Skills In Native Brazil

Writer’s Note: The Interviews for the article were originally conducted in January Zeca Ferraz is well-known in the Chattanooga area as the skillful midfielder who uses his guile and speed to create goals for his teammates and shots for himself as part of the Chattanooga Football Club. His trademark is his expert ability to control the ball, often weaving in and out of congested ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)


