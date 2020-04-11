 Sunday, April 12, 2020 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 7 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 432; Cases Go From 12,159 To 12,261

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. 

The confirmed cases are now at 12,261 - up from 12,159.

Officials said 2,491 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,479.

Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths. 

Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County has moved to 12 cases, and Chattooga County is up to six cases.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,102 cases and has risen to 72 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 236 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 211 cases. There have been 15 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 107 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 33 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,446 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 705 cases and has 32 deaths. There are now 848 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 681 cases with 18 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 339 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 186 cases and went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 204 cases and now five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 82 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 276 cases, but still without a single death.


April 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 11, 2020

PHOTOS: In The Virus Time On E. 11th Street

April 11, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF SCH

(click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. The confirmed cases




Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF SCH II METH POSSESSION SCH. MDMA POSSESSION OF SCH II ALPRAZOLM --- BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE 404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

PHOTOS: In The Virus Time On E. 11th Street

(click for more)

Opinion

We Should Vote By Mail?

We should vote by mail? Seriously? With voter fraud being perhaps the biggest problem with every major election in the U.S.A., voting by mail is surely no solution. Are you really suggesting that voting by mail would provide truly honest and representative elections? Or should we just assume that honesty is inherent in this notion, and blithely ignore all possible problems?

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday 2020

In the Bible's Book of Matthew, it is in the 18 th chapter that verses 19 and 20 assure us that our Jesus said, "Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." It is that simple. As we face an Easter Sunday unlike any we have

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, "Leadership matters. It absolutely matters." Tennessee's athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even


