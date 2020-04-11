Georgia Has 7 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 432; Cases Go From 12,159 To 12,261

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428.

The confirmed cases are now at 12,261 - up from 12,159.

Officials said 2,491 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,479.



Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths.



Walker County is at six cases. Dade County has had two cases.

Catoosa County has moved to 12 cases, and Chattooga County is up to six cases.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,102 cases and has risen to 72 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 236 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 211 cases. There have been 15 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) now has 107 cases and five deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 33 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,446 cases. There have been 50 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 705 cases and has 32 deaths. There are now 848 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 14 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 681 cases with 18 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 339 with 11 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 186 cases and went up to seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 204 cases and now five deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 82 cases and has 11 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 276 cases, but still without a single death.