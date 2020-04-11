 Saturday, April 11, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 101; Cases Go From 4,682 To 5,114; Hamilton County Has 105 Cases

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Tennessee has an additional three coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 101, state Health Department officials said Saturday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 5,114 - up from 4,862.

Officials said 556 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 from Friday.

The state report shows 105 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of three - and still at 10 deaths.

Bradley County is now at 31 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County has increased to 24 cases. It has recorded one death. 

There has been another death at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 22. Sumner has 435 cases.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy has gone up to 21 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has gone up to 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County now has four cases and Monroe County increased to eight. Polk County has four cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,130 cases and is still at 20 deaths.

There are now 312 cases in Williamson County and four coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 169 cases.

Nashville still has 13 coronavirus deaths. It has 1,111 cases.


April 11, 2020

Georgia Has 3 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 428; Cases Go From 11,859 To 12,159

April 11, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 10, 2020

Georgia Hospitals To Receive Nearly $800 Million To Aid COVID-19 Fight


Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. The confirmed cases ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

It was announced Friday that $792 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to Georgia hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare. These funds, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Georgia Has 3 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 428; Cases Go From 11,859 To 12,159

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. The confirmed cases are now at 12,159 - up from 11,859. Officials said 2,479 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,454. Whitfield County remains at 24 cases and three deaths. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER 781 Courtney Ln Chattanooga, 374151276 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS --- BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL HOMELSS OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ye Hallowed Souls: The Erlanger Nurses

On Wednesday, April 8 th , the staff of Erlanger Medical Center received an email from Minnie Churchill (nee d’Erlanger), great-granddaughter of Baroness Mathilda d’ Erlanger titled, “ To The Amazing 7,000 Wonderful Family at Erlanger ” The letter warmly expressed her encouragement and pride for the “7,00 plus members of Erlanger crew during the COVID-19 crisis. In this letter, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Easter has been very sacred and very special to me since the very get-go. When my brothers and I were quite young – this before my two sisters were born -- my Dad got up before dawn and took all the eggs we had dyed the day before and hid them in the dark. When we boys got up, we literally shook with anticipation to fly from the front door to see who could find the most. When ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC's Zecca Ferraz Developed His Skills In Native Brazil

Writer’s Note: The Interviews for the article were originally conducted in January Zeca Ferraz is well-known in the Chattanooga area as the skillful midfielder who uses his guile and speed to create goals for his teammates and shots for himself as part of the Chattanooga Football Club. His trademark is his expert ability to control the ball, often weaving in and out of congested ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors