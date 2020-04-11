Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Toll Now 101; Cases Go From 4,682 To 5,114; Hamilton County Has 105 Cases

Tennessee has an additional three coronavirus deaths - bringing the count to 101, state Health Department officials said Saturday afternoon.

Cases are listed at 5,114 - up from 4,862.

Officials said 556 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 from Friday.

The state report shows 105 cases in Hamilton County - an increase of three - and still at 10 deaths.

Bradley County is now at 31 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County has increased to 24 cases. It has recorded one death.

There has been another death at Sumner County (Gallatin) - bringing the total to 22. Sumner has 435 cases.

Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy has gone up to 21 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has gone up to 22 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County now has four cases and Monroe County increased to eight. Polk County has four cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,130 cases and is still at 20 deaths.

There are now 312 cases in Williamson County and four coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 169 cases.

Nashville still has 13 coronavirus deaths. It has 1,111 cases.