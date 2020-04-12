Relentless Line Of Severe Storms Pound Chattanooga Area; Reports Of Demolished Homes; Wide Power Outages

A relentless line of severe storms battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night and into early Monday morning, bringing reports of demolished homes, other extensive property damage and widespread power outages.

A tornado was reported to have touched down at Halls Valley Road at Trion, Ga., leaving extensive property damage.

Hamilton County EMS was answering a number of calls on collapsed structures with injuries, including at Bill Reed Road and Patten Town Road. Calls of an unoccupied structure collapse were reported at Jeffery Drive and Holly Crest Drive. There was a collapse with injuries and entrapment at Bay Berry Drive and Merry Weather Drive. There was also an unoccupied structure collapse on Lottie Lane.

Trustee Bill Hullander said several neighbors gathered in the basement of his home at Apison, a community which had a number of deaths in a prior tornado. Apison escaped heavy damage, but he said a relative near LaFayette told of crouching in a bathtub as his roof was torn off and all the trees in his yard were uprooted.

John Shackleford, school bus driver and photographer, said his home at the Holly Hills subdivision was "gone." He said numerous homes in the subdivision were destroyed.

There was also significant damage in East Brainerd from the severe storm.

It brought significant power outages to East Brainerd as well as East Ridge. North Chattanooga and Brainerd both had significant power outages. Ooltewah-Collegedale had moderate outages. There were scattered outages along South Broad Street.

A family in Brainerd said they huddled in a hallway as they heard winds roaring overhead and trees falling outside. They afterward went out and saw a number of trees down, including a large one across the street.

At a house near I-75 and the East Brainerd exit, a family raced to the basement just before their house was struck. They had extensive damage to the kitchen area.

A significant storm cell reportedly hit the Bradley County area.

Walnut Avenue in Dalton is closed between Lester Avenue and Airport Road near the Dalton Mall due to storm damage to a large utility pole. The pole is unstable and needs to be replaced. The Dalton Police Department expects Walnut Avenue to remain closed near the mall through the morning commute so drivers should plan alternate routes.