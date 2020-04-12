 Monday, April 13, 2020 63.0°F   thunderstorm rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Rain Fog/Mist

Relentless Line Of Severe Storms Pound Chattanooga Area; Reports Of Demolished Homes; Wide Power Outages

Sunday, April 12, 2020
A family near East Brainerd Road and I-75 raced to their basement just seconds before a tornado struck and left their kitchen in shambles
A family near East Brainerd Road and I-75 raced to their basement just seconds before a tornado struck and left their kitchen in shambles

A relentless line of severe storms battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night and into early Monday morning, bringing reports of demolished homes, other extensive property damage and widespread power outages.

A tornado was reported to have touched down at Halls Valley Road at Trion, Ga., leaving extensive property damage.

Hamilton County EMS was answering a number of calls on collapsed structures with injuries, including at Bill Reed Road and Patten Town Road. Calls of an unoccupied structure collapse were reported at Jeffery Drive and Holly Crest Drive. There was a collapse with injuries and entrapment at Bay Berry Drive and Merry Weather Drive. There was also an unoccupied structure collapse on Lottie Lane.

Trustee Bill Hullander said several neighbors gathered in the basement of his home at Apison, a community which had a number of deaths in a prior tornado. Apison escaped heavy damage, but he said a relative near LaFayette told of crouching in a bathtub as his roof was torn off and all the trees in his yard were uprooted.

John Shackleford, school bus driver and photographer, said his home at the Holly Hills subdivision was "gone." He said numerous homes in the subdivision were destroyed.

There was also significant damage in East Brainerd from the severe storm.

It brought significant power outages to East Brainerd as well as East Ridge. North Chattanooga and Brainerd both had significant power outages. Ooltewah-Collegedale had moderate outages. There were scattered outages along South Broad Street. 

A family in Brainerd said they huddled in a hallway as they heard winds roaring overhead and trees falling outside. They afterward went out and saw a number of trees down, including a large one across the street.

At a house near I-75 and the East Brainerd exit, a family raced to the basement just before their house was struck. They had extensive damage to the kitchen area.

A significant storm cell reportedly hit the Bradley County area.

Walnut Avenue in Dalton is closed between Lester Avenue and Airport Road near the Dalton Mall due to storm damage to a large utility pole. The pole is unstable and needs to be replaced. The Dalton Police Department expects Walnut Avenue to remain closed near the mall through the morning commute so drivers should plan alternate routes.

 

 


April 13, 2020

April 12, 2020

April 12, 2020

14 More Deaths Bring Georgia Coronavirus Total To 442; Cases Up From 12, 261 To 12,545


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES 1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST ... (click for more)

A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church. The order ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 14 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Saturday night report, bringing the total to 442. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)




Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES 1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) --- BALLARD, RENEE T 1052 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT A EAST RIDGE, Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARCLAY, ... (click for more)

A Federal Court in Western Kentucky has put down a temporary restraining order against the mayor of Louisville, Ky., from banning drive-in church services at a Louisville church. The order against Mayor Greg Fischer and the city of Louisville enjoined Louisville "from enforcing; attempting to enforce; threatening to enforce; or otherwise requiring compliance with any prohibition ... (click for more)

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


