Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

1938 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BALLARD, RENEE T

1052 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT A EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARCLAY, RONNIE ORLANDO

5601 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 ST ELMO CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BOWEN, LEWIS LINDBERG

814 N KENTUCKY AVENUE LAKELAND, 33801

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH

435 INMAN ST W CLEVELAND, 373111766

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HARPER, TERRELL DEVON

5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

HAYNES, ASHLIE N

642 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HESS, ROBERT LEE

17 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

---

HILL, BRANDON LEE

6595 MEADOW AVE.

CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE IMPRISONMENTCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HORTON, JONATHAN LEBRON931 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LAWRENCE, KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 373115073Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114829Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARCELENO, PHILLIPE LOPEZ9332 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC---MERCIERS, TREVOR D4909 ELDRIDGE RD Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTEVADING ARREST---MORALES, CARLOS2505 KIRBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---POND, JOSHUA HEATH6676 KENTON RIDGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REED, DEREK NATHANIEL1619 TRUMAN ST EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONYHOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: OtherFAILURE TO APPEAR---SONGER, CHARLES LARRYHOMELESS NONE GIVEN, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

