Tornadoes Pound Chattanooga Area; Almost 200 Homes Heavily Damaged; Many Entrapments; 14 Taken To Hospital; Wide Power Outages

A relentless line of tornadoes battered the Chattanooga area Sunday night sending 14 to the hospital, demolishing dozens of homes, leaving a number of people entrapped, and causing other extensive property damage and widespread power outages.

There was widespread tornado damage in East Brainerd as well as a number of other sections of town.

A tornado was reported to have touched down at Halls Valley Road at Trion, Ga., leaving extensive property damage.

A storm victims family reunification center was opened at the Hamilton YMCA on Shallowford Road. It was originally to be at Grace Baptist Church, 7816 Shallowford Road, but it suffered extensive roof damage.

Hamilton County EMS also was responding on a number of gas leaks and flooding situations.

Fire officials said, "The Chattanooga Fire Department is responding to hundreds of calls stemming from severe weather, including damaged structures and houses and reports of people trapped in their homes. We have shifted resources to the East Brainerd area and called in extra, off-duty personnel. Our crews are working to get to these scenes, dealing with downed trees and power lines.

"We have firefighters on foot and using ATVs going door to door in different subdivisions, including neighborhoods on Igou Gap Road, Gray Road, and Jenkins Road- just to name a few locations. Several people have been transported with injuries. We are working to get to more than 300 addresses and we are seeing heavy damage.

"Our Urban Search and Rescue teams and Special Operations Division are assisting the fire companies on the ground. A unified command post has been set up at the Lowe’s on Gunbarrel Road to coordinate response efforts.

"Areas hit have multiple collapses, injuries, trees down, gas leaks, and power lines down. Crews are working as quickly and as efficiently as possible to help those in need while mitigating hazards. This will be a prolonged operation.

"We appreciate the assistance of EPB, CPD, Hamilton County EMS, Puckett EMS, Yates Towing & Recovery, Public Works and NABCO Electric."

EMS responded on collapsed buildings at:



It brought significant power outages to East Brainerd as well as East Ridge. North Chattanooga and Brainerd both had significant power outages. Ooltewah-Collegedale had moderate outages. There were scattered outages along South Broad Street.

A family in Brainerd said they huddled in a hallway as they heard winds roaring overhead and trees falling outside. They afterward went out and saw a number of trees down, including a large one across the street.

At a house near I-75 and the East Brainerd exit, a family raced to the basement just before their house was struck. They had extensive damage to the kitchen area.

A significant storm cell reportedly hit the Bradley County area.

First Responder agencies from Hamilton County continued to work rescue efforts throughout the night. Mutual Aid agencies for law enforcement were sent from Meigs, McMinn and Rhea counties. Hamilton County EMS transported 14 patients to local hospitals. Additional ambulance services assisted HCEMS with patient transports - Puckett EMS, Erlanger EMS, Ambu bus, Amerimed EMS, Lifeguard EMS and Meigs County EMS. An additional 15 units from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were assisting with search and rescue efforts. Strike teams from surrounding counties will be assisting Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County Volunteer Fire Departments. These strike teams consisted of the following fire departments: Knoxville, Rural Metro, Karnes, Upper Cumberland, Putnam County, Crossville, Smithville and White County.

Chattanooga Gas officials said, "Chattanooga Gas employees are on the ground coordinating with first responders following severe weather striking communities near Hamilton and Bradley counties. Based on initial inspections, we have already identified and repaired one damaged gas main, and we are working to safely and efficiently determine how many customer service lines and meters also require repairs. Throughout this process, our employees will continue to practice social distancing and, when necessary, wear personal protective equipment as part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage customers who suspect a natural gas leak to call 911 or the Chattanooga Gas 24-hour emergency phone line at 866-643-4170 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame."

Walnut Avenue in Dalton was closed between Lester Avenue and Airport Road near the Dalton Mall due to storm damage to a large utility pole. The pole is unstable and needs to be replaced. The Dalton Police Department expects Walnut Avenue to remain closed near the mall through the morning commute so drivers should plan alternate routes.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, "Our area was just dealt a terrible blow, with many businesses and individuals already struggling to deal with the effects of COVID-19, we now have the added challenge of rebuilding after devastating tornadoes. In the face of adversity, we always come together to help our neighbors, no one in this community is alone in their struggle. My staff and I stand ready, at every step of the way, to help our community get back on its feet.”