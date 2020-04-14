 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501. 

The confirmed cases are now at 14,223 - up from 13,621.

Officials said 2,769 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,702.

Whitfield County is up to 29 with three deaths. 

Walker County is at seven cases. Dade County is at three.

Catoosa County is up to 14 cases, and Chattooga County has seven cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,286 cases and has 78 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 257 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 223 cases. There have been 17 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 119 cases and six deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 44 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,774. There have been 57 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 874 cases and 39 deaths. There are now 1,067 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 15 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 794 cases with 24 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 427 with 12 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 211 cases and seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 230 cases and six deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 95 cases and 12 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 339 cases, but still without a single death.


April 14, 2020

Power Back On For 24,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 14, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

April 14, 2020

Whitfield County Commissioners Say It's Too Early To Tell How COVID-19 Affects County Finances


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 24,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said at noon on Tuesday. About ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Finance Director James Garvin said Tuesday that for the financial report from February, the county did “well” with expenditures but also received less revenue. He said, “We ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For 24,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 24,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said at noon on Tuesday. About 36,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days. ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501. The confirmed cases are now at 14,223 - up from 13,621. Officials said 2,769 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,702. Whitfield County is up to 29 with three deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Councilman Darrin Ledford: "We Have Each Other, We Have It All"

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors