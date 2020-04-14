Georgia Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Past 500; Cases Rise From To 13,621 To 14,223

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501.

The confirmed cases are now at 14,223 - up from 13,621.

Officials said 2,769 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,702.



Whitfield County is up to 29 with three deaths.



Walker County is at seven cases. Dade County is at three.

Catoosa County is up to 14 cases, and Chattooga County has seven cases with one death.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,286 cases and has 78 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 257 cases with 15 deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 223 cases. There have been 17 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 119 cases and six deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 44 cases with three earlier deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 1,774. There have been 57 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 874 cases and 39 deaths. There are now 1,067 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 15 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 794 cases with 24 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 427 with 12 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) has 211 cases and seven deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 230 cases and six deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 95 cases and 12 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 339 cases, but still without a single death.