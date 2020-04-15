Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

DRAKE, TAMARA A

3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

GUNTER, ANNA LUANN

2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE #131 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KITE, DAVID RANDALL

1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LINDSAY, JANEICE E

612 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAH

2401 NOTTINGHAM WAY APT 116 ALBANY, 31707

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MAY, KRIS JASON

3508 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072109

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

9309 DIVIDING RIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

SMITH, DEANDRE

228 SHORE ST APT 9 ATLANTA, 30314

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SMITH, JASON EWARD

105 BAILEY STOCKTON RD LIVINGSTON, 38705

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER

1725 STONE CASTLE DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SULLIVAN, AARON NEAL

3246 RT DAVIS ROAD SPENCER, 38585

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TITTLE, BRIAN HEATH

PO BOX 16322 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE

2001 MYRTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

WILSON, LAQUITA S

502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111915

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

GUNTER, ANNA LUANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KITE, DAVID RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAY, KRIS JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE SMITH, DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JASON EWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, AARON NEAL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

