Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
DRAKE, TAMARA A
3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
GUNTER, ANNA LUANN
2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE #131 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINDSAY, JANEICE E
612 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAH
2401 NOTTINGHAM WAY APT 116 ALBANY, 31707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MAY, KRIS JASON
3508 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072109
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9309 DIVIDING RIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SMITH, DEANDRE
228 SHORE ST APT 9 ATLANTA, 30314
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JASON EWARD
105 BAILEY STOCKTON RD LIVINGSTON, 38705
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER
1725 STONE CASTLE DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SULLIVAN, AARON NEAL
3246 RT DAVIS ROAD SPENCER, 38585
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TITTLE, BRIAN HEATH
PO BOX 16322 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE
2001 MYRTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILSON, LAQUITA S
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111915
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|GUNTER, ANNA LUANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KITE, DAVID RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MAY, KRIS JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|SMITH, DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, JASON EWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SULLIVAN, AARON NEAL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TITTLE, BRIAN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER $1,000
|
|WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILSON, LAQUITA S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/14/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|