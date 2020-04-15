 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 45.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

DRAKE, TAMARA A
3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
GUNTER, ANNA LUANN
2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE #131 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINDSAY, JANEICE E
612 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
MAJIED, NI MAT HADIYAH
2401 NOTTINGHAM WAY APT 116 ALBANY, 31707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MAY, KRIS JASON
3508 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072109
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9309 DIVIDING RIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
SMITH, DEANDRE
228 SHORE ST APT 9 ATLANTA, 30314
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JASON EWARD
105 BAILEY STOCKTON RD LIVINGSTON, 38705
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER
1725 STONE CASTLE DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SULLIVAN, AARON NEAL
3246 RT DAVIS ROAD SPENCER, 38585
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TITTLE, BRIAN HEATH
PO BOX 16322 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WHEELER, ELISE MICHELLE
2001 MYRTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILSON, LAQUITA S
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111915
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

