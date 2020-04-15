Senator Loeffler Says President Trump Is Right In Using Georgia Expertise To Reopen The Economy

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler said that President Trump is “absolutely right” to include multiple Georgia business leaders in charting the course for reopening the nation’s economy.

President Trump announced that leaders from Georgia-based Southern Company, Home Depot, Coca-Cola, UPS, Waffle House, Chick-fil-a and Inspire Brands will serve on the White House’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. These bipartisan groups will assist the White House in charting a path forward for the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is time to start discussing how we will safely get America back to work,” said Senator Loeffler. “Georgia is home to many businesses that are known worldwide as industry leaders. President Trump is absolutely right to take advantage of that expertise as his administration plans how to reopen our economy. These leaders will be able to provide valuable insight into how we can safely get employees back to work and bring the economy roaring back.”

Senator Loeffler has been talking to business owners across Georgia daily, and over the weekend, she spoke again with President Trump about what it will take to be ready to safely reopen the economy.