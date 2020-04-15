16-Year-Old Shot Tuesday Afternoon; Suspect Sought

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon, and the adult suspect is being sought.

At approximately 2:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital after a juvenile male showed up with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim said to police he was in a vehicle with an adult male, a physical altercation ensued, and he was shot while fleeing on foot.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.