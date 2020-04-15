 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Weather

16-Year-Old Shot Tuesday Afternoon; Suspect Sought

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon, and the adult suspect is being sought.
 
At approximately 2:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital after a juvenile male showed up with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
 
The victim said to police he was in a vehicle with an adult male, a physical altercation ensued, and he was shot while fleeing on foot. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Tuesday night report, bringing the total to 576. The confirmed cases ... (click for more)



Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Launches New Helping Hands Campaign For Students In Need

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to quickly help students affected financially. The Student Support Center at Chattanooga State provides one-on-one counseling services to help direct students experiencing a crisis to community ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coronavirus In The Way Of Vols Football Plans

College football depends greatly upon having a plan in place. There’s a conditioning program to usher a team through an offseason. Preseason practices are informed by practice plans. When the season arrives, the practice plan incorporates implementation of a game plan. There’s layer upon layer of structure. Planning for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown ... (click for more)


