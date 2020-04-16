 Thursday, April 16, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Business Improvement District Rebrands As "Downtown Chattanooga Alliance"

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Business Improvement District will be undergoing a rebranding after the board unanimously voted to change the name of the organization to the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance during their Wednesday meeting. The board also unanimously voted to approve Block by Block as the vendor to provide district services.

Treasurer Gordon Stalans told the board the city had collected $686,000 in fees through April 9 and is owed another $226,000. These fees were due on Feb. 29, and the Alliance will follow the city’s policies on penalties and interest.

Mr. Stalans said the four nonprofits/churches that have requested waivers of their fees will not be charged any penalties or interest until the finance committee and board determine the outcome of those requests. 

Steve Brookes began his role as executive director, and addressed the board. He moved to Chattanooga earlier in the week. They also sent out their Conflict of Interest policy to the rest of the board for signatures, and these policies will be reviewed in advance of a future meeting.

Lastly, the walking tours have been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis. 



April 16, 2020

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

April 16, 2020

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

April 16, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Stimulus Financial Accountability Group


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through ... (click for more)



Breaking News

EPB Mobilizes 1,100+ Utility Workers And Restores Power To 46,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 46,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 14,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Establishes Economic Recovery Group To Reboot Tennessee Economy

Thursday Governor Bill Lee established the Economic Recovery Group, a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy. “COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Re-Start The Economy In Hamilton County

On March 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, under emergency powers granted him by the state constitution, mandating social distancing and stay-at-home provisions that have helped to limit exposure of Tennesseans to the COVID-19 virus. That order and similar orders by county and city mayors throughout the state have served to limit the scope of the pandemic ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors