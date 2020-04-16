Business Improvement District Rebrands As "Downtown Chattanooga Alliance"

The Business Improvement District will be undergoing a rebranding after the board unanimously voted to change the name of the organization to the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance during their Wednesday meeting. The board also unanimously voted to approve Block by Block as the vendor to provide district services.

Treasurer Gordon Stalans told the board the city had collected $686,000 in fees through April 9 and is owed another $226,000. These fees were due on Feb. 29, and the Alliance will follow the city’s policies on penalties and interest.

Mr. Stalans said the four nonprofits/churches that have requested waivers of their fees will not be charged any penalties or interest until the finance committee and board determine the outcome of those requests.



Steve Brookes began his role as executive director, and addressed the board. He moved to Chattanooga earlier in the week. They also sent out their Conflict of Interest policy to the rest of the board for signatures, and these policies will be reviewed in advance of a future meeting.

Lastly, the walking tours have been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis.





