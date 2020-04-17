April 17, 2020
Verizon Wireless officials report that all Verizon cellular service to the tornado affected areas has been restored.
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were notified at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, that a body was located in Pitt’s Branch near the 6200 block of Old Dayton Pike.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
The body will be transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine identity as well as the cause and manner of death. (click for more)
Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own.
Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team.
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
