Georgia Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 18,157

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that four more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Saturday report, bringing the total to 681. 

The confirmed cases are now at 18,157 - up from 17,841 on Saturday.

Whitfield County is at 43, with three deaths. 

Walker County is up to 15. Dade County has eight, and has one death.

Catoosa County is at 20, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 250 cases. There have been 22 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 122 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 64 cases and has five deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,171. There have been 75 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,146 cases and 54 deaths. There are now 1,471 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 24 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,123 cases with 38 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 520 with 17 deaths. Cherokee County (Canton) has 300 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 282 cases and now nine deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 109 cases and 13 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 623 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. It has six deaths, after remaining at zero until Wednesday. 

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,338 cases and has 89 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 262 cases with 15 deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2131 75
Dekalb 1471 24
Dougherty 1338 89
Cobb 1146 54
Gwinnett 1123 38
Hall 623 6
Clayton 520 17
Henry 370 7
Sumter 332 14
Cherokee 300 8
Carroll 282 9
Richmond 264 10
Lee 262 15
Bartow 250 22
Douglas 233 6
Muscogee 220 4
Forsyth 201 7
Bibb 199 1
Chatham 178 5
Upson 173 8
Houston 166 10
Coweta 164 3
Early 164 8
Mitchell 144 19
Randolph 144 13
Fayette 139 5
Paulding 135 7
Terrell 131 14
Newton 130 3
Rockdale 130 6
Spalding 128 7
Colquitt 123 5
Floyd 122 8
Crisp 118 2
Baldwin 112 3
Clarke 109 13
Worth 102 4
Columbia 101 1
Lowndes 95 3
Tift 91 3
Barrow 90 3
Troup 89 4
Ware 86 6
Coffee 79 4
Habersham 74 2
Dooly 70 5
Gordon 64 5
Walton 60 3
Calhoun 58 2
Turner 58 2
Decatur 55 1
Thomas 53 10
Pierce 51 2
Butts 50 0
Macon 50 0
Oconee 50 0
Glynn 49 0
Jackson 48 1
Burke 47 2
Dawson 44 1
Wilcox 44 4
Greene 43 1
Laurens 43 1
Whitfield 43 3
Harris 42 2
Meriwether 42 0
Mcduffie 37 2
Stephens 35 1
Bryan 33 2
Johnson 33 1
Oglethorpe 33 2
Pike 33 1
Liberty 32 0
Peach 32 2
Polk 30 0
Bulloch 28 1
Camden 28 0
Marion 28 1
Effingham 26 1
Lamar 25 0
Washington 25 1
Brooks 23 5
Lumpkin 23 0
Putnam 22 1
Morgan 21 0
Appling 20 0
Catoosa 20 0
Clay 20 2
Haralson 20 1
Miller 20 0
Seminole 20 2
Toombs 20 2
White 20 0
Wilkinson 20 1
Brantley 19 2
Dodge 19 0
Bacon 18 1
Grady 18 1
Murray 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Pulaski 18 1
Wilkes 18 0
Baker 17 2
Jasper 17 0
Jones 17 0
Fannin 16 0
Schley 16 1
Talbot 16 1
Ben Hill 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Stewart 15 0
Walker 15 0
Banks 14 0
Madison 14 1
Telfair 14 0
Union 14 1
Crawford 13 0
Emanuel 13 0
Towns 13 0
Cook 12 1
Gilmer 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Taylor 11 2
Berrien 10 0
Franklin 10 0
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Dade 8 1
Candler 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Hancock 7 0
Heard 7 1
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 7 0
Bleckley 6 0
Charlton 6 0
Chattahoochee 6 0
Hart 6 0
Jeff Davis 6 0
Lanier 6 1
Atkinson 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Webster 5 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 255 0
Non-Georgia Resident 864 7
*Based on patient county of residence when known


April 19, 2020

VIDEO: People Protesting Coronavirus Restrictions

April 19, 2020

Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

April 19, 2020

EPB Restores Power To 56,000 Customers; 4,000 In Hardest-Hit Area Remain


Click here and here for video of protestors against the Coronavirus restrictions. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday. Traffic Pattern ... (click for more)

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 56,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 4,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)



Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday. Traffic Pattern for Monday: - Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road - Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all OPEN - ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


