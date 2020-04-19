Georgia Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 18,157

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that four more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Saturday report, bringing the total to 681.

The confirmed cases are now at 18,157 - up from 17,841 on Saturday.

Whitfield County is at 43, with three deaths.



Walker County is up to 15. Dade County has eight, and has one death.

Catoosa County is at 20, and Chattooga County has nine cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 250 cases. There have been 22 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 122 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 64 cases and has five deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,171. There have been 75 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,146 cases and 54 deaths. There are now 1,471 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 24 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,123 cases with 38 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 520 with 17 deaths. Cherokee County (Canton) has 300 cases and eight deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 282 cases and now nine deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 109 cases and 13 deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 623 cases - up from 402 on Wednesday. It has six deaths, after remaining at zero until Wednesday.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,338 cases and has 89 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, is at 262 cases with 15 deaths.