Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHER, JADEN S
6555 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 373413939
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY
4308 TEEPEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELL, WILLIAM CODY
3936 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM
11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN
16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OVER 1000
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
---
COOK, BRANDON J
4617MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162260
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, BILLY JOE
3123 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, ALEXIS BRIOUNA
4700 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113307
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, MONIEK LASHUN
6860 LEE HWY APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN, JESSICA L
4721 MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MATHIS, LATOYA MICHELLE
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MCCOIN, MINKEL JEREMY
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT UNDER $500
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MOTON, JAQUAN
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE
2505 S MARKET ST APT 353 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE
914 EAST TRINTY LANE NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMPSON, WHITNIE
170 GRADY AVE ATHENS, 30601
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HARASSMENT
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

