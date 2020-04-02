Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHER, JADEN S

6555 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 373413939

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY

4308 TEEPEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, WILLIAM CODY

3936 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWNING, THOMAS WILLIAM

11134 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OVER 1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

---

COOK, BRANDON J

4617MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162260

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE

13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, BILLY JOE

3123 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE

1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

7824 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, ALEXIS BRIOUNA

4700 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113307

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, MONIEK LASHUN

6860 LEE HWY APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MARTIN, JESSICA L

4721 MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MATHIS, LATOYA MICHELLE

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MCCOIN, MINKEL JEREMY

8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $500

THEFT UNDER $500

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

MOTON, JAQUAN

707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374022027

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

STAMEY, KELSEY PAIGE

2505 S MARKET ST APT 353 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STUSSE, MELODIE ROSIE914 EAST TRINTY LANE NASHVILLE, 37207Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMPSON, WHITNIE170 GRADY AVE ATHENS, 30601Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

