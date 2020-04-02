 Thursday, April 2, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Mayor Berke Directs Chattanoogans To "Shelter In Place" To Try To Prevent Hospitals From Being Overwhelmed With Virus Cases

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke signed Executive Order 2020-06, directing Chattanoogans to shelter in place to try to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus victims.

He said, “I know how disruptive and painful these actions will be for many, many Chattanoogans but the fact is that the coronavirus is still infecting far too many people in our city far too quickly.

“Medical experts are telling us already that this disease has the potential to completely overwhelm our local hospital systems in the next several weeks. The health of our neighbors is at stake. We don’t have any time to waste. ”

Mayor Berke issued this statement:

Friends,

In the last several weeks, we have seen the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, accelerate. As of the beginning of April, three people have died -- including one child under the age of 5. 

We grieve with these families. 

Our community is stepping up in its response to this crisis. The Hamilton County Health Department will soon launch a drive-through testing site that will prioritize hospitalized patients and first responders. The City's Office of Economic Development is preparing a $2.5 million package of grants and loans to help businesses that are hit the hardest by the pandemic. Mayor Jim Coppinger and I launched our COVID-19 Joint Task Force to ensure greater collaboration and input from our local hospital leaders and medical experts.

However, local and national medical experts tell us that this disease has the potential to completely overwhelm our local hospital systems in the next several weeks. The health of our neighbors is at stake. We don't have any time to waste.

Today, I'm signing Executive Order 2020-06, which includes several additional steps we're taking to protect you and your family and keep our community safe. As of this weekend, I am:

  • Directing everyone in Chattanooga to observe a comprehensive shelter in place order. This means that all Chattanoogans must remain in their homes for all but the most crucial activities -- going to work at an essential business, getting groceries, or receiving medical attention.
  • Closing additional businesses and putting new health and safety requirements on businesses that must remain open. 
  • Closing child care centers and daycare centers to everyone except the children of essential personnel. 
  • Suspending access to parks and public spaces like the Walnut Street Bridge. 

In the last 24 hours, multiple states, including Georgia, have put similar restrictions into place. I know how disruptive and painful these actions will be for many, many Chattanoogans. We have not come to these decisions easily, but the fact is that the coronavirus is still infecting far too many people in our city far too quickly. Our local medical experts tell us that our local hospital systems will quickly be at their capacity if we do not limit its spread. 

In other words, the more we can contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chattanooga now, the sooner we can get back to normal.

I know that these are scary and unusual times. But I also know that our city is built on a spirit of collaboration and creativity. In the toughest of times, when Chattanoogans pull together, we can get through anything.

My office is glad to answer questions and do whatever we can do to help you navigate these new circumstances. Reply to this email, reach out to us at 311, or look for more updates at cha.city/covid. Remember, the most important thing you can do right now is stay home to limit your -- and other people's -- exposure to the virus. 

I know you have a lot of questions about everything we're doing to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and I want to answer as many of them as possible. Send your questions to me at mayor@chattanooga.gov and put "COVID QUESTION" in the subject line. I'll respond to them live on my Facebook page, starting this evening, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. You can also review frequently asked questions at  https://cha.city/covidfaqs.

Thank you for all that you've done so far and all that I know you will continue to do to keep our city safe.

Sincerely,

Andy


April 2, 2020

Opinion

Richard Casavant Was A Mountain Of Wisdom, Patience And Counsel

Such sad news today to hear the great Richard Casavant has passed away. He was a mountain of wisdom, patience, and good counsel in so many areas of our lives. My wife and I first met Richard through his first wife, Wendy after we moved to Signal Mountain in 1997 when he was serving on the Signal Mountain Town Council and Wendy was leading the Signal Mountain Elementary School ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "You're 'Briefly Fired'"

It is inconceivable to me how any hospital in America has the audacity to tuck-tail and run when the worst epidemic in our world’s history is banging at the door. ‘Shock’ is the only word to describe Erlanger Hospital’s “furlough” earlier this week and now comes word that some medical staffing companies around the country are actually cutting doctors’ and nurses’ salaries as they ... (click for more)

Sports

Noted Chattanooga Golfer, Operator Of Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wes Brown Dies At 91

Noted golfer and longtime operator of the Moccasin Bend Golf Course Wesley G. Brown Sr. has died at 91. Born in Chattanooga on September 11, 1929, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward E. Brown, Sr., he attended Normal Park Elementary and McCallie School, as a standout athlete and leader. At Washington Lee University, he was captain of the golf team and played defensive back on the football ... (click for more)

Wildcats' Rhyne Howard One Of Five Wooden All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third time this postseason, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America selection as the Wooden Award named the star to its All-America team Wednesday night live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. In March, Howard was named one of 15 players nationally to the Wooden Award National Ballot ... (click for more)


