Mayor Berke Directs Chattanoogans To "Shelter In Place" To Try To Prevent Hospitals From Being Overwhelmed With Virus Cases

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke signed, directing Chattanoogans to shelter in place to try to prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus victims.

He said, “I know how disruptive and painful these actions will be for many, many Chattanoogans but the fact is that the coronavirus is still infecting far too many people in our city far too quickly.

“Medical experts are telling us already that this disease has the potential to completely overwhelm our local hospital systems in the next several weeks. The health of our neighbors is at stake. We don’t have any time to waste. ”

Mayor Berke issued this statement:

Friends,

In the last several weeks, we have seen the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, accelerate. As of the beginning of April, three people have died -- including one child under the age of 5.

We grieve with these families.

Our community is stepping up in its response to this crisis. The Hamilton County Health Department will soon launch a drive-through testing site that will prioritize hospitalized patients and first responders. The City's Office of Economic Development is preparing a $2.5 million package of grants and loans to help businesses that are hit the hardest by the pandemic. Mayor Jim Coppinger and I launched our COVID-19 Joint Task Force to ensure greater collaboration and input from our local hospital leaders and medical experts.

However, local and national medical experts tell us that this disease has the potential to completely overwhelm our local hospital systems in the next several weeks. The health of our neighbors is at stake. We don't have any time to waste.

Today, I'm signing Executive Order 2020-06, which includes several additional steps we're taking to protect you and your family and keep our community safe. As of this weekend, I am:

Directing everyone in Chattanooga to observe a comprehensive shelter in place order. This means that all Chattanoogans must remain in their homes for all but the most crucial activities -- going to work at an essential business, getting groceries, or receiving medical attention.

order. This means that all Chattanoogans must remain in their homes for all but the most crucial activities -- going to work at an essential business, getting groceries, or receiving medical attention. Closing additional businesses and putting new health and safety requirements on businesses that must remain open.

Closing child care centers and daycare centers to everyone except the children of essential personnel.

Suspending access to parks and public spaces like the Walnut Street Bridge.

In the last 24 hours, multiple states, including Georgia, have put similar restrictions into place. I know how disruptive and painful these actions will be for many, many Chattanoogans. We have not come to these decisions easily, but the fact is that the coronavirus is still infecting far too many people in our city far too quickly. Our local medical experts tell us that our local hospital systems will quickly be at their capacity if we do not limit its spread.

In other words, the more we can contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chattanooga now, the sooner we can get back to normal.

I know that these are scary and unusual times. But I also know that our city is built on a spirit of collaboration and creativity. In the toughest of times, when Chattanoogans pull together, we can get through anything.

My office is glad to answer questions and do whatever we can do to help you navigate these new circumstances. Reply to this email, reach out to us at 311, or look for more updates at cha.city/covid. Remember, the most important thing you can do right now is stay home to limit your -- and other people's -- exposure to the virus.

I know you have a lot of questions about everything we're doing to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and I want to answer as many of them as possible. Send your questions to me at mayor@chattanooga.gov and put "COVID QUESTION" in the subject line. I'll respond to them live on my Facebook page, starting this evening, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. You can also review frequently asked questions at https://cha.city/covidfaqs.

Thank you for all that you've done so far and all that I know you will continue to do to keep our city safe.

Sincerely,

Andy