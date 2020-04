Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, JAMES EDWARD

401 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, JACEMYEIN ELLENA

6917 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GEE, RONNIE CLYDE

6313 A TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

HERNANDEZ, ABEL AGRIPINO

2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN

4125 WILKESVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEAPO

---

KENDRICK, BILLY JAKE

11345 NORTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37396

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LOFTY, ASHLEY NICOLE

HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL

1302 E 30TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

---

MALONE, JORDAN LEE

9508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

2300 WILSON ST, APT 6K Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

POARCH, MICHAEL DARNIQUE

203 EAST MAIN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37400

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

RAMIREZ, RUBEN

1641 BROADWAY ST LOT 13 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ACCIDENT

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW ACCIDENTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ACCIDENTSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION ACCIDENT---SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON1965 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374042407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE10116 WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STONE, ASHLEY DANIELLE6411 HIGH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT---SWINDALL, DAVID EDWARD4043 E FREEDON CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SY, VICTORIA W707 TIMBERWYCK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TOWNES, VICKIE1604 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TROTTER, JULIE ANN3406 MYRA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

