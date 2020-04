Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 13-19:

POSEY HEATHER LYNN WF 32 PROBATION HOLD FOR COURT

DELOCH NICHOLAS DEAN WM 40 OFFICER SIMPSON AGG.

ASSAULT FVA, BATTERY FVA, TERRORISTIC THREATS

MIZELL JERMY ALLEN WM 26 OFFICER KIRBY DUI

TREAT RANDALL PAUL WM 32 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY, FTA (M)

DULANEY MARCUS AARON W/M 31 OFFICER WALKER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FOSTER RICHARD LEE W/M 37 OFFICER CAMP WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, SIMPLE BATTERY -FAMILY VIOLENCE

BYNUM AUSTIN GARY-THOMAS W/M 26 OFFICER CAMP BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE,

BURDEN RACHAEL STEPHANIE W/F 33 OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

WRIGHT CODY DEAN W/M 20 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

WARREN DUSTYN NELSON – WAYNE W/M 19 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

LIGHT SUE LEESHAINE W/F 30 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TAYLOR BRIAN HEATH W/M 40 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SANCHEZ STEVEN PAUL H/M 29 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CROWDER JABOB ALAN W/M 19 OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

RUTH THOMAS LAMAR W/M 50 *** OFFICER DYE SUSPENDED LICENSE

FLEETWOOD JAMES KWAME B/M 29 *** OFFICER DYE PSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

COTTMAN ANDREW FOREST W/M 50 *** OFFICER KIRBY SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

LEWIS ANDREW FOREST W/M 50 *** OFFICER YOUNG RAPE, AGG CHILD MOLESTATION, AGG SEXUAL BATTERY

BOYD NICHOLAS KEITH W/M 24 *** OFFICER SIMPSON THEFT BY TAKING

SUTTLES TERESA ANN B/F 58 *** OFFICER HINCH DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (F), TERRORISTIC ACTS (F)