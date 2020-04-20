 Monday, April 20, 2020 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Health Department Has Good News On The Cornavirus Front

Monday, April 20, 2020

There was good news at Monday’s media conference at the Health Department. Becky Barnes, administrator, said while coronavirus cases have now risen to 121, the number of deaths has remained at 13.

 

In addition to this, Ms. Barnes announced that over the last full week, the number of new cases per day dropped from 5.8 to 2.1, even as the number of tests have increased. She also said the number of hospitalizations per day have lessened from 15 to 10 per day.

 

Hamilton County will be opening another testing site at the emissions testing center on 1620 Riverfront Parkway. This site will be open this upcoming weekend and the next. For weekday testing the Bonnyshire site will be in use. 

 

 The new site is being operated in partnership with the Chattanooga Police Department, Opus Inspection Inc., Tennessee National Guard, and Tennessee Department of Health.

 

She said calling ahead is recommended, as callers will be given a time to come in and get tested. Ms. Barnes said a physician’s referral is not needed. The test samples will be taken to Baylor School’s lab, and results will be returned in 48 hours. Anyone wanting a COVID-19 test should call the Health Department scheduling number 209-8393 to make an appointment. 


The new site is predicted to handle hundreds of individuals per day on the weekends it is open. For now, the Riverfront site will be in operation for the next two weekends (April 25-26 and May 2-3). The decision to continue on subsequent weekends will be made at that time based on available resources.

Like the Bonnyshire samples, all samples collected at the Riverfront site will be processed at the Hamilton County Laboratory at Baylor School.

 

Bonnyshire Testing Center                          Riverfront Testing Center
Monday-Friday Only, 9AM-12PM                Saturday and Sunday Only, 8:30AM-12:30PM
7460 Bonnyshire Dr.                                   1620 Riverfront Pkwy.
Open to public with appointment from the   Open to public with appointment from the
Health Department, call 209-8393.              Health Department, call 209-8393.
No physician referral needed.                      No physician referral needed.
Do not need to have symptoms.                  Do not need to have symptoms.



Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

$4.75 Million In CARES Funding To Support UTC Students Affected By COVID-19


Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Chattanooga were both heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that swept through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Sunday, April 12, ... (click for more)

Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

Due to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 situation, Lake Winnepesaukah will be delaying its park opening this year. As it receives more information in the upcoming weeks, Lake Winnie expects to announce a new opening date. Lake Winnie officials said, "Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


