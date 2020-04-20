Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. regarding a man who had been shot. Officers located Mr. Rogers, and detained the shooter, Earl Maney, 81.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that an argument occurred between Maney (the landlord) and the owners of a business at 1407 Jones Ave. The argument escalated into a physical assault between Maney and those parties. Mr. Rogers tried to intervene to stop the incident and was shot by Maney. Maney was transported to the Bradley County Judicial Complex and was charged with first-degree murder.