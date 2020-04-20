 Monday, April 20, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Ricky Rogers, 57, Shot And Killed While Trying To Break Up Argument In Cleveland

Monday, April 20, 2020

Ricky Rogers, 57, was shot and killed on Monday in Cleveland, while trying to break up an assault incident.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 1407 Jones Ave. regarding a man who had been shot. Officers located Mr. Rogers, and detained the shooter, Earl Maney, 81.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that an argument occurred between Maney (the landlord) and the owners of a business at 1407 Jones Ave. The argument escalated into a physical assault between Maney and those parties. Mr. Rogers tried to intervene to stop the incident and was shot by Maney. Maney was transported to the Bradley County Judicial Complex and was charged with first-degree murder.


HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday.

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and ... (click for more)



HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday. Traffic pattern for Tuesday: Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open From 8 p.m.-6 ... (click for more)

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


