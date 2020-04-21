Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call

Donald Long has been taken into custody at the Bradley County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault after shooting at Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were called out on a domestic complaint by Long’s wife.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Lane in reference to a domestic assault, reported by Long’s wife.

Upon their arrival, Long was on the front porch of the residence and refused deputies’ requests to come down and speak with them. After ignoring orders from deputies, Long went inside his residence and locked the door. When deputies went up the door and knocked, a gunshot was fired from inside the residence; investigation later showed this shot was aimed at the same door where the deputies had been standing. No injuries were sustained by deputies.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and BCSO SWAT Team was activated and reported to the scene. Crisis negotiators contacted Long by telephone and after approximately four hours of communication, Long exited the residence with no incident.

Long was taken into custody, transported to Tennova Hospital for a medical evaluation and then to the Bradley County Jail.