Tennessee Has 5 More To Die From Coronavirus; 156 New Cases Added

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tennessee has had five more coronavirus deaths since Monday and is up to 157.

Cases rose from 7,238 to 7,394.

Officials said 760 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Monday.

Hamilton County is at 124 cases with 13 deaths.

Bradley County is at 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death. 

Rhea County has picked up its third case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 26 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has 11 cases. Franklin County has 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 530 cases and is up to 31 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,873 cases and now is at 39 deaths after four more died.

There are now 359 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 196 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,936 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 33 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

Two additional deaths have been reported in Davidson County, an 85-year old male and a 63-year old female. Both had underlying health conditions.

Twenty-two people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 987 individuals have recovered from the virus.

 


City Council To "Pause" On Topic Of Steep Slope, Lowland Development

Bradley County Man Arrested After Shooting At Deputies Reporting On A Domestic Assault Call


Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)


