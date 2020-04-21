Tennessee Has 5 More To Die From Coronavirus; 156 New Cases Added

Tennessee has had five more coronavirus deaths since Monday and is up to 157.

Cases rose from 7,238 to 7,394.

Officials said 760 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Monday.

Hamilton County is at 124 cases with 13 deaths.

Bradley County is at 37 cases of the deadly new strain of virus with one death.

Rhea County has picked up its third case.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 26 cases with one death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has 11 cases. Franklin County has 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 11 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at five cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 530 cases and is up to 31 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,873 cases and now is at 39 deaths after four more died.

There are now 359 cases in Williamson County and six coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 196 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,936 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 33 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

Two additional deaths have been reported in Davidson County, an 85-year old male and a 63-year old female. Both had underlying health conditions.

Twenty-two people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 987 individuals have recovered from the virus.