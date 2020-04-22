Small Cities In Hamilton County Join State, County In Reopening

The Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County announced Wednesday their intention to join Hamilton County in following Governor Bill Lee’s proposed reopening schedule beginning May 1.

Members of the Coalition include the cities of Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside and Soddy Daisy.

Recommended guidelines for reopening from Governor Lee’s Economic Recovery Group are expected to be sent out Friday.

Officials said, "While the Coalition intends to follow the guidelines, steps taken to open the cities may vary depending on the plan’s details.

"As each city begins the process to reopen, residents and visitors are reminded to protect themselves and their families by continuing to maintain safe distances and avoid large crowds."