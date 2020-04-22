 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Small Cities In Hamilton County Join State, County In Reopening

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County announced Wednesday their intention to join Hamilton County in following Governor Bill Lee’s proposed reopening schedule beginning May 1.

Members of the Coalition include the cities of Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside and Soddy Daisy.

Recommended guidelines for reopening from Governor Lee’s Economic Recovery Group are expected to be sent out Friday. 

Officials said, "While the Coalition intends to follow the guidelines, steps taken to open the cities may vary depending on the plan’s details.

"As each city begins the process to reopen, residents and visitors are reminded to protect themselves and their families by continuing to maintain safe distances and avoid large crowds."

 


April 22, 2020

5 Arrested For Bradley County Residence Burglary

April 22, 2020

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, Identified As Man Found Dead On April 17

April 22, 2020

Local Democratic Socialists Issue Demands In Behalf Of Working, Vulnerable People


Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested five people who were in the process of burglarizing a residence on Spring Place Road. Lindsay Orr, Randall Carter, Clellon Chandler, Eric ... (click for more)

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, has been identified as the man found dead off Old Dayton Pike on April 17. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined by the Hamilton County Medical ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, a political action group, on Wednesday released a "list of demands on local government and business leaders to alleviate the effects ... (click for more)



Breaking News

5 Arrested For Bradley County Residence Burglary

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested five people who were in the process of burglarizing a residence on Spring Place Road. Lindsay Orr, Randall Carter, Clellon Chandler, Eric Smith and Danny Edmonson have been booked in the Bradley County Jail on charges of burglary and theft under $1,000. On Tuesday, a BCSO deputy observed a male suspect walking away the residence, ... (click for more)

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, Identified As Man Found Dead On April 17

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, has been identified as the man found dead off Old Dayton Pike on April 17. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office. This remains an active, ongoing investigation. (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors