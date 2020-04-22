Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County.

Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis.

Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis:

Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and problem solving abilities could not be more different. The time has come to show the people the differences of all candidates in a formal debate, as citizens deserve when voting for their next State Senator on June 9, 2020.

"On behalf of Northwest Georgia, your attendance has been requested on April 30, 2020 at the Dade County Library at 6:30 p.m. ET for the KWN News Talk Debate.

"Founding Father and third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson said, 'Truth is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict, unless, by human interposition, disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.'

"I hope we can agree the people of Georgia deserve openness and transparency as they vote for their next State Senator. There is no better method to deliver this than an open debate."