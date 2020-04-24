 Friday, April 24, 2020 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, April 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAUGH, CANDICE A
2335 LITTLE BEND RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CANADA, ERIC G
1400 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 2202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CRAMER, DEBORAH ANNETTE
2421 QUAIL NEST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN
2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER 1000
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FRYE, JACK EDWARD
5325 QUEENS CREEK RD HICKORY, 28602
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
GIBSON, KENNETH LLOYD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR
1000 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112212
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER PARKING
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HATTEN, KAIEL
1104 GROVE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
LEWIS, DEKOBE L
2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR
6934 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
MCFARLAND, ASHLEE ELIZABETH
9400 LA TIJERA BLVD APT3119 LOS ANGELES,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
3936 CHEROKEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER L
1813 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
REEVES, JACKIE NM
2407 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY OCCUPIE
---
ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE
7033 OLD OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
---
SCHMIDT-MCCORMICK, LUCILLE A
4313 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESION OF A HALLUCINOGENIC
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY
3975 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPEEGLE, ROGER EARL
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211915
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SWEARINGER, JERRY CHRISTOPHER
2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE
8716 KEVIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
THOMAS, ROGER
1104 GROVVE STREET APT B CHATT, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURNER, BILLIE JOE
9114 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
5556 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $60,000
---
WILKES, ANDREW KINCAID
85 WESLEY DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANADA, ERIC G
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRAMER, DEBORAH ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
  • FELONY EVADING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
FRYE, JACK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MCFARLAND, ASHLEE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
SCHMIDT-MCCORMICK, LUCILLE A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESION OF A HALLUCINOGENIC
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPEEGLE, ROGER EARL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/29/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TURNER, BILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $60,000
WILKES, ANDREW KINCAID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT


