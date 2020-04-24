Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANADA, ERIC G

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRAMER, DEBORAH ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000

FELONY EVADING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING FRYE, JACK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MCFARLAND, ASHLEE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL SCHMIDT-MCCORMICK, LUCILLE A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESION OF A HALLUCINOGENIC

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPEEGLE, ROGER EARL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/29/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION TURNER, BILLIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/06/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION