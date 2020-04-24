Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
|
|BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CANADA, ERIC G
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CRAMER, DEBORAH ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- FELONY EVADING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|FRYE, JACK EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MCFARLAND, ASHLEE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, VINCENT CHANCE-DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|SCHMIDT-MCCORMICK, LUCILLE A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESION OF A HALLUCINOGENIC
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|SMITH, TROY MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SPEEGLE, ROGER EARL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/29/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|TURNER, BILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $60,000
|
|WILKES, ANDREW KINCAID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|