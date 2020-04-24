3-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Ooltewah Home Late Thursday Night

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in a home in Ooltewah late Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of River Birch Loop Road on a report of a shooting.



The ensuing investigation determined the victim was Jermonie Vinson. Jermonie was transported by family members to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Evidence indicates the child was shot at his residence.



His body has been transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.



The facts surrounding the shooting are under investigation.