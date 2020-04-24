 Friday, April 24, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

3-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Ooltewah Home Late Thursday Night

Friday, April 24, 2020

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in a home in Ooltewah late Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of River Birch Loop Road on a report of a shooting.

The ensuing investigation determined the victim was Jermonie Vinson. Jermonie was transported by family members to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Evidence indicates the child was shot at his residence.

His body has been transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The facts surrounding the shooting are under investigation.


Man Shot On South Holly Street Thursday Night

A man was shot Thursday night on South Holly Street. At approximately 8:08 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1100 block of South Holly Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. ... (click for more)

2 Suspects Identified In Pinewood Apartments Shooting; 2 Shot After Meth Deal

Two suspects from the Pinewood Apartments shooting have been identified. On April 7, Chattanooga police responded to a person shot at 3301 Pinewood Ave. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Erlanger. An hour later, an investigator began looking to the facts surrounding the incident. According to the police report, he was told another man ... (click for more)

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 “Great Recession” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tear Down This Wall

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan delivered a speech on June 12 that became indelibly printed on my heart. “Dutch” was speaking at the Berlin Wall when he looked fear in its very eye and said before an overflow crowd of Berliners: “General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


