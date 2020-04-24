Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. PUBLIC HEARING: Deannexation of 2815 Military Road.



VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VII. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VIII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a.

A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Parking Lease Agreement with theHouse of Ruth, Inc., in substantially the form submitted, for parcels located at TaxMap Nos. 167C-B-015, 167C-B-016, and 167C-B-017, with assigned addresses of4327 Oakland Avenue, 4333 Oakland Avenue, and 511 W. 45th Street, for a term offour (4) years at the rate of $1.00 per year, with the parking to be used by members ofthe Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and for charitable purposes asauthorized by the Lessee’s Board of Directors. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to renew an agreement with the Chattanooga AreaRegional Council of Governments for the Administration of the Small Business LoanFund Program.c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an agreement with Design Workshop for thedevelopment of a citywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, in the amount of$220,000.00.d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Developmentto accept an allocation of $938,930.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing andUrban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and EconomicSecurity Act (CARES Act) and any sub-allocations from the State of Tennessee thatmay be awarded to the City under the same program. (Revised)e. A resolution to reprogram up to $600,000.00 in prior year’s CommunityDevelopment Block Grant (CDBG) funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemicby providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible householdswith incomes at or below 80% AMI.f. A resolution requesting permission to use $250,000.00 of Tennessee HousingDevelopment Agency (THDA) program income to respond to the COVID-19pandemic by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligiblehouseholds with incomes at or below 120% AMI.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to accept, if awarded, approximately $160,000.00 inEmergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds from the Tennessee Housing DevelopmentAgency (THDA).h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to amend Resolution No. 30061, and enter into anAmended and Restated Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc.(CNE), in substantially the form attached, to include an additional scope of work forthe facilitation of payments of rental and utility assistance to impacted, eligiblehouseholds with incomes at or below 80% AMI and at or below 120% AMI. (Addedwith permission of Chairman Henderson)SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONi. 2020-07 Patrick Vaughn (STVR). A resolution approving Short Term VacationRental Application No. 20-STVR-00039 for property located at 2411 Vine Street.(District 9)HUMAN RESOURCESj. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the option torenew a first option renewal with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions)through May, 2021, with an increased amount to include the addition of a writtenexam for the Master Police Officer, in the amount of $7,000.00, for a total amount notto exceed $107,120.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYk. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract withCarahsoft Technology Corporation to provide Accela software, licensing, andsupport, for a total increase of $15,785.37, for each contract year, beginning contractyear May 24, 2019 through May 23, 2020, for a total amount of $250,000.00.l. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew the City'scontract with Smart Homes (dba Smart Systems), as providers of SystemsAutomation and Technology Installation Services for one (1) additional year,beginning May 16, 2020, through May 15, 2021, for an amount not to exceed$250,000.00 per contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksm. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City ofRed Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacantparcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and beincluded in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective dateof this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a blanket agreement with Paradigm Software, LLC for implementation,licensing, and support of scanners and software for the refuse collection centers foruser ID and tracking beginning April 22, 2020 and ending April 21, 2023, with theoption for two (2) additional one (1) year renewals and an annual spend limit not toexceed $35,000.00 the first year, reduced to a $5,000 spend limit following contractyear.Transportationo. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for CDM Smith relativeto Contract No. T-14-039 for professional services associated with evaluation of anddesign services for the rehabilitation or replacement of the Standifer Gap Roadbridge, for an increased amount of $55,000.00, for a revised contract amount of$408,195.00. (District 6)p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.relative to Contract No. T-20-007 for professional services associated with theTransportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), in the amount of $369,617.00, witha contingency amount of $28,621.00, for a total amount of $398,238.00.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.A MOTION TO EXTEND THE WATER QUALITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAMAPPLICATION DEADLINE DATE FROM APRIL 6, 2020 TO JULY 1, 2020.THIS WILL ALLOW THE CITY TO BE IN ALIGNMENT WITH THE TAXFREEZE AND TAX RELIEF DEADLINE MANDATED BY THE GOVERNOR'SEXECUTIVE ORDER #24.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont Youth AthleticAssociation, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax Map No.118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District2)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc. forthe use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018 for an additional term of one(1) year. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services StandardForm Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specifiedreal estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of one (1) year each.d. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint PartnershipAgreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for projectmanagement services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public ArtDivision and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed JohnsonMemorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project. (Deferred from 04-21-2020)FINANCEe. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kate Farmer as City Treasurer.POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and ifawarded, the Fiscal Year 2020 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun IntelligenceCenter Integration Initiative Competitive Grant for 36 months beginning October,2020 through October, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company ofHixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,200,652.50, plus a contingencyamount of $160,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,360,652.50. (District 7)(Deferred from 04-21-2020)h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30145 to correct the business name fromWaterways (formerly Caribbean Seas, Inc. Caribbean Student EnvironmentalAlliance) to Waterways d/b/a Caribbean Sea.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 862397,DACA Specialty Services to Mansfield Industrial relative to Purchase Order No.546382 for painting services.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.