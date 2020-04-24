Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. PUBLIC HEARING: Deannexation of 2815 Military Road.
VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VII. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VIII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a.
A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Parking Lease Agreement with the
House of Ruth, Inc., in substantially the form submitted, for parcels located at Tax
Map Nos. 167C-B-015, 167C-B-016, and 167C-B-017, with assigned addresses of
4327 Oakland Avenue, 4333 Oakland Avenue, and 511 W. 45th Street, for a term of
four (4) years at the rate of $1.00 per year, with the parking to be used by members of
the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and for charitable purposes as
authorized by the Lessee’s Board of Directors. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to renew an agreement with the Chattanooga Area
Regional Council of Governments for the Administration of the Small Business Loan
Fund Program.
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an agreement with Design Workshop for the
development of a citywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, in the amount of
$220,000.00.
d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Development
to accept an allocation of $938,930.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and
Urban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic
Security Act (CARES Act) and any sub-allocations from the State of Tennessee that
may be awarded to the City under the same program. (Revised)
e. A resolution to reprogram up to $600,000.00 in prior year’s Community
Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic
by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible households
with incomes at or below 80% AMI.
f. A resolution requesting permission to use $250,000.00 of Tennessee Housing
Development Agency (THDA) program income to respond to the COVID-19
pandemic by providing rental and utility payment assistance to impacted, eligible
households with incomes at or below 120% AMI.
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to accept, if awarded, approximately $160,000.00 in
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds from the Tennessee Housing Development
Agency (THDA).
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to amend Resolution No. 30061, and enter into an
Amended and Restated Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc.
(CNE), in substantially the form attached, to include an additional scope of work for
the facilitation of payments of rental and utility assistance to impacted, eligible
households with incomes at or below 80% AMI and at or below 120% AMI. (Added
with permission of Chairman Henderson)
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATION
i. 2020-07 Patrick Vaughn (STVR). A resolution approving Short Term Vacation
Rental Application No. 20-STVR-00039 for property located at 2411 Vine Street.
(District 9)
HUMAN RESOURCES
j. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to exercise the option to
renew a first option renewal with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions)
through May, 2021, with an increased amount to include the addition of a written
exam for the Master Police Officer, in the amount of $7,000.00, for a total amount not
to exceed $107,120.00.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
k. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract with
Carahsoft Technology Corporation to provide Accela software, licensing, and
support, for a total increase of $15,785.37, for each contract year, beginning contract
year May 24, 2019 through May 23, 2020, for a total amount of $250,000.00.
l. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew the City's
contract with Smart Homes (dba Smart Systems), as providers of Systems
Automation and Technology Installation Services for one (1) additional year,
beginning May 16, 2020, through May 15, 2021, for an amount not to exceed
$250,000.00 per contract year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
m. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of
Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant
parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be
included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date
of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 04-14-2020)
n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a blanket agreement with Paradigm Software, LLC for implementation,
licensing, and support of scanners and software for the refuse collection centers for
user ID and tracking beginning April 22, 2020 and ending April 21, 2023, with the
option for two (2) additional one (1) year renewals and an annual spend limit not to
exceed $35,000.00 the first year, reduced to a $5,000 spend limit following contract
year.
Transportation
o. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for CDM Smith relative
to Contract No. T-14-039 for professional services associated with evaluation of and
design services for the rehabilitation or replacement of the Standifer Gap Road
bridge, for an increased amount of $55,000.00, for a revised contract amount of
$408,195.00. (District 6)
p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.
relative to Contract No. T-20-007 for professional services associated with the
Transportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), in the amount of $369,617.00, with
a contingency amount of $28,621.00, for a total amount of $398,238.00.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
A MOTION TO EXTEND THE WATER QUALITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
APPLICATION DEADLINE DATE FROM APRIL 6, 2020 TO JULY 1, 2020.
THIS WILL ALLOW THE CITY TO BE IN ALIGNMENT WITH THE TAX
FREEZE AND TAX RELIEF DEADLINE MANDATED BY THE GOVERNOR'S
EXECUTIVE ORDER #24.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont Youth Athletic
Association, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax Map No.
118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District
2)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc. for
the use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018 for an additional term of one
(1) year. (District 5)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Standard
Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specified
real estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of one (1) year each.
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and
Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project
management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art
Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson
Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project. (Deferred from 04-21-2020)
FINANCE
e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kate Farmer as City Treasurer.
POLICE
f. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if
awarded, the Fiscal Year 2020 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence
Center Integration Initiative Competitive Grant for 36 months beginning October,
2020 through October, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company of
Hixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,200,652.50, plus a contingency
amount of $160,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,360,652.50. (District 7)
(Deferred from 04-21-2020)
h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30145 to correct the business name from
Waterways (formerly Caribbean Seas, Inc. Caribbean Student Environmental
Alliance) to Waterways d/b/a Caribbean Sea.
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 862397,
DACA Specialty Services to Mansfield Industrial relative to Purchase Order No.
546382 for painting services.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.