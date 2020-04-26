Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 23,481; 916 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that there have been 916 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus.

The confirmed cases are now at 23,481, up by 265.

Hospitalizations are at 4,377, up 24.

Whitfield County remains at 63 cases, still with four deaths.



Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County still has 16 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County at 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 286 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 133 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 81 cases and 10 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,545. There have been 94 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - three more since Saturday. Cobb County has 1,428 cases and 75 deaths. There are now 1,800 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,504 cases and one new death, for a total of 47.

Dougherty County (Albany) remains at 1,470 cases, and the same 108 deaths.