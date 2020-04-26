 Monday, April 27, 2020 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 23,481; 916 Deaths

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that there have been 916 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus.

The confirmed cases are now at 23,481, up by 265.

Hospitalizations are at 4,377, up 24.

Whitfield County remains at 63 cases, still with four deaths. 

Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County still has 16 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County at 13 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 286 cases. There have been 28 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 133 cases and 10 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 81 cases and 10 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,545. There have been 94 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - three more since Saturday. Cobb County has 1,428 cases and 75 deaths. There are now 1,800 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 36 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,504 cases and one new death, for a total of 47.  

Dougherty County (Albany) remains at 1,470 cases, and the same 108 deaths.

 


COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 23481 (100%)
Hospitalized 4377 (18.64%)
Deaths 916 (3.9%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2545 94
Dekalb 1800 36
Gwinnett 1504 47
Dougherty 1470 108
Cobb 1428 75
Hall 1033 11
Clayton 641 21
Henry 451 10
Cherokee 374 10
Richmond 360 14
Sumter 356 21
Carroll 326 11
Lee 302 18
Mitchell 290 26
Bartow 286 28
Douglas 278 8
Muscogee 275 4
Forsyth 252 8
Bibb 248 6
Houston 209 13
Chatham 206 6
Early 198 15
Upson 197 14
Spalding 190 8
Coweta 188 4
Baldwin 181 6
Habersham 171 3
Newton 166 6
Colquitt 165 6
Terrell 165 17
Fayette 161 8
Rockdale 161 6
Paulding 160 7
Thomas 158 16
Crisp 153 2
Randolph 153 19
Columbia 143 2
Worth 141 9
Floyd 133 10
Lowndes 131 4
Butts 126 3
Troup 126 4
Clarke 123 13
Dooly 112 7
Barrow 108 3
Coffee 107 4
Ware 107 8
Tift 102 4
Walton 95 3
Calhoun 85 3
Gordon 81 10
Burke 77 3
Jackson 73 1
Macon 70 3
Stephens 70 1
Wilcox 68 6
Turner 63 6
Whitfield 63 4
Decatur 60 1
Walker 59 0
Appling 56 4
Harris 56 2
Greene 53 1
Oconee 53 0
Laurens 52 1
Pierce 52 2
Dawson 51 1
Glynn 51 1
Meriwether 49 0
Grady 48 3
Bryan 47 2
Oglethorpe 47 3
Catoosa 46 0
Gilmer 46 0
Polk 46 0
Mcduffie 43 4
Brooks 39 6
Pike 39 2
Marion 38 1
White 38 0
Peach 37 2
Johnson 36 2
Liberty 35 0
Bulloch 34 2
Effingham 34 1
Washington 34 1
Lamar 33 0
Union 32 2
Putnam 31 3
Wilkinson 31 2
Lumpkin 29 0
Miller 29 0
Camden 28 1
Seminole 27 2
Toombs 27 3
Haralson 26 1
Jones 26 0
Telfair 26 0
Murray 24 0
Ben Hill 23 0
Dodge 23 0
Fannin 23 0
Wilkes 23 0
Madison 22 1
Morgan 22 0
Bacon 21 1
Brantley 21 2
Pickens 21 2
Talbot 21 1
Clay 20 2
Jasper 20 0
Monroe 20 1
Pulaski 20 1
Towns 20 0
Baker 19 2
Elbert 19 0
Emanuel 19 0
Banks 18 0
Hancock 18 0
Cook 17 1
Franklin 17 0
Stewart 17 0
Berrien 16 0
Dade 16 1
Jenkins 16 1
Schley 16 1
Taylor 16 2
Irwin 15 1
Crawford 14 0
Jefferson 14 1
Screven 14 1
Chattooga 13 1
Warren 12 0
Jeff Davis 11 1
Wayne 11 0
Lincoln 10 0
Bleckley 9 0
Heard 9 1
Rabun 9 0
Candler 8 0
Chattahoochee 8 0
Lanier 8 1
Webster 8 1
Atkinson 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Tattnall 7 0
Twiggs 7 0
Hart 6 0
Echols 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Long 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 622 0
Non-Georgia Resident 1022 9
*Based on patient county of residence when known



COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 22051 113706
Gphl 1430 8898



