Barry Maples, 37, Charged In 2 Separate Murders At Convenience Stores; Man, 59, Shot And Killed Sunday On Shallowford Road; David Rice Killed April 12 On Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga Police have charged 37-year-old Barry Maples with two separate murders. The victims were each shot multiple times at two different convenience stores.

Police said Maples has confessed to both killings, and both were caught on video.

One victim was a man, 59, who was shot at the Circle K on Shallowford Road Sunday afternoon, and later died.

Maples has also been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Allen David Rice on April 12 at the Speedway on Bonny Oaks Drive.

On Sunday at approximately 4:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 4026 Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, police located the victim lying on the floor of the Circle K suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A witness pointed to where the shooter had left on foot. Police detained Maples nearby, and he told officers he had two 9mm handguns with him. Multiple shell casings found at the scene matched the two guns.

Video showed Maples entered the store and shoot the victim multiple times before fleeing on foot. Police said the video did not show that the victim had shown any animosity toward Maples.

Maples told police he had argued with the victim over the victim allegedly pouring out his drink. He said the victim had "disrespected" him.

In the earlier incident, on April 12 at approximately 3:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr.

Upon arrival, police located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground at the rear door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that incident was also captured on video and multiple 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call the homicide tip line at 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Maples has an arrest record dating back to a theft charge in 2001. He was last arrested in 2013 for another theft.



