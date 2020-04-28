City Faces Declining Revenue, But Has Ruled Out Employee Furloughs For Now

City officials said Tuesday that the city is facing declining revenues, but has ruled out employee furloughs for now.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said, "Our revenues are declining every day with sales tax revenue and hotel/motel collections declining.

"I hate to say it, but we have considered employee furloughs. But at this point we are hoping our revenue will bounce back as people go back to work."

She said it had been decided to have no furloughs at least through the end of the current fiscal year - through the end of June.

Daisy Madison, finance director, said the city has been looking at other savings options, including a hiring freeze and cutting costs wherever possible.

She said, "We are making decisions day to day."

Beverly Moultrie, human resources director, said the city has been continuing to pay its employees.

She said no city employee has gotten coronavirus, but some who thought they had symptoms went into self isolation.

Ms. Moultrie said some employees have been off taking care of family members related to the coronavirus situation.