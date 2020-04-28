 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Faces Declining Revenue, But Has Ruled Out Employee Furloughs For Now

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

City officials said Tuesday that the city is facing declining revenues, but has ruled out employee furloughs for now.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said, "Our revenues are declining every day with sales tax revenue and hotel/motel collections declining.

"I hate to say it, but we have considered employee furloughs. But at this point we are hoping our revenue will bounce back as people go back to work."

She said it had been decided to have no furloughs at least through the end of the current fiscal year - through the end of June.

Daisy Madison, finance director, said the city has been looking at other savings options, including a hiring freeze and cutting costs wherever possible.

She said, "We are making decisions day to day."

Beverly Moultrie, human resources director, said the city has been continuing to pay its employees.

She said no city employee has gotten coronavirus, but some who thought they had symptoms went into self isolation.

Ms. Moultrie said some employees have been off taking care of family members related to the coronavirus situation.


April 28, 2020

Tennessee Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Past 10,000

April 28, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,000 - Up 41 Since Monday

April 28, 2020

Over 62,000 Cubic Yards Of Brush And Debris Has Been Removed From Tornado Zone


Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four more to 188. Cases rose from 9,918 in the Monday report to 10,052. Officials said 881 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that there have been 1,035 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 41 from Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 24,812, up ... (click for more)

City officials said 62,000 cubic yards of brush and debris has been removed from the zone in East Brainerd where the Easter tornado wreaked havoc. Justin Holland, city public works administrator, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Past 10,000

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four more to 188. Cases rose from 9,918 in the Monday report to 10,052. Officials said 881 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 44 from Monday. Hamilton County, after extensive testing over the weekend, has reported three more coronavirus cases and is up to 152. The county still has 13 deaths. Bledsoe County ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,000 - Up 41 Since Monday

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that there have been 1,035 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 41 from Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 24,812, up by 587. Hospitalizations are at 4,866, up 122. Whitfield County now has 75 cases, up six from Monday, and remains at four deaths. Walker County remains at 58 cases and no deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors