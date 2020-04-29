Operation Re-Open Chattanooga Protest Is Sunday

The Operation Re-Open Chattanooga protest will be held on Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Market Street from 4th Street to Frazier Avenue.

"In the past six weeks since The Great Shutdown started, we’ve flatted the coronavirus curve and kept hospitals from being overwhelmed," said Brendan Jennings with the Chattanooga Tea Party. "That was the primary reason given for the shutdown. The president and governors listened to medical experts. For the first time in history, the healthy were quarantined as well as the sick.

"Now, Governor Lee’s started Phase One of a three-phase statewide reopening. But many businesses remain closed and the governor has yet to determine when things will get back to '“normal.' In the meantime, a lot of collateral damage has occurred.

"It all happened so quickly and easily. So we are gathering to help persuade local and state leaders to expedite the complete reopening and restoring of our full constitutional rights.

"Please help us urge Governor Lee and local leaders to completely Re-Open Tennessee, Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Write or call local and state leaders to reform quarantine powers of the governor and mayors to require approval/input from legislative bodies after a defined duration. Our system is built on checks and balances that were not actively engaged."

Walkers and drivers are asked to bring signs and practice safe distancing.

For more information, visit https://www.chateaparty.com/.





