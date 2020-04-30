 Thursday, April 30, 2020 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


1 Killed, Another Shot After Taking Part In Bradley County Home Invasion; Homeowner Charged With Manslaughter

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken Isaac Gamble into custody on charges of manslaughter after he shot and killed Gregory Adam Ward. Other related developments of the incident resulted in charges of aggravated burglary to another suspect.

 

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Bradley County 911 received separate reports of a vehicle crash and a burglary, both located at 4427 Trewhitt Road SE.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a truck crashed in the ditch a short distance from the burglarized residence, where they found the driver deceased from a gunshot wound. It was at this time that the connection between the two reported incidents was discovered. Ward, the deceased male, was later determined to have been involved in the burglary at the Trewhitt Road SE residence.

 

Shortly after Ward’s body was found in the truck, two more male suspects were located walking on New Street, approximately one mile from the scene. These two suspects were identified as Jacob Shelton and Daniel Shelton. Jacob Shelton had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, while Daniel Shelton was taken into custody for questioning.

 

Between evidence collected at the scene and witness statements gathered during this on-going investigation, it has been determined by BCSO detectives that a group of males arrived to confront a resident of the Trewhitt Road SE address. When there was no answer at the door, the group kicked the door in, forcibly entering the residence and stealing several items. The two occupants (including Gamble) were hiding in the back of the residence. As the group departed and drove away in the truck, Gamble fired at the truck, striking Ward and Jacob Shelton.

 

At this time, Daniel Shelton has been charged with aggravated burglary, while Isaac Gamble has been charged with manslaughter. This investigation is on-going and updates will be released as it continues to unfold.

 


April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 29, 2020

WDEF News 12 Anchor John Mercer Dies Of Heart-Related Illness

April 29, 2020

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Publication


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN 6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING ... (click for more)

WDEF News 12 anchor John Mercer has died of a heart-related illness, station officials said. He had been taken to a local hospital last Thursday from the station, then was joined at the hospital ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN 6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE --- CARTER, MISTY LASHAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Booked ... (click for more)

WDEF News 12 Anchor John Mercer Dies Of Heart-Related Illness

WDEF News 12 anchor John Mercer has died of a heart-related illness, station officials said. He had been taken to a local hospital last Thursday from the station, then was joined at the hospital by his twin daughters, Madison and Delaney, and other family. Station officials said he "fought hard over the past six days," but he died late Tuesday night. The family said the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors