1 Killed, Another Shot After Taking Part In Bradley County Home Invasion; Homeowner Charged With Manslaughter

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken Isaac Gamble into custody on charges of manslaughter after he shot and killed Gregory Adam Ward. Other related developments of the incident resulted in charges of aggravated burglary to another suspect.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Bradley County 911 received separate reports of a vehicle crash and a burglary, both located at 4427 Trewhitt Road SE.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a truck crashed in the ditch a short distance from the burglarized residence, where they found the driver deceased from a gunshot wound. It was at this time that the connection between the two reported incidents was discovered. Ward, the deceased male, was later determined to have been involved in the burglary at the Trewhitt Road SE residence.

Shortly after Ward’s body was found in the truck, two more male suspects were located walking on New Street, approximately one mile from the scene. These two suspects were identified as Jacob Shelton and Daniel Shelton. Jacob Shelton had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, while Daniel Shelton was taken into custody for questioning.

Between evidence collected at the scene and witness statements gathered during this on-going investigation, it has been determined by BCSO detectives that a group of males arrived to confront a resident of the Trewhitt Road SE address. When there was no answer at the door, the group kicked the door in, forcibly entering the residence and stealing several items. The two occupants (including Gamble) were hiding in the back of the residence. As the group departed and drove away in the truck, Gamble fired at the truck, striking Ward and Jacob Shelton.

At this time, Daniel Shelton has been charged with aggravated burglary, while Isaac Gamble has been charged with manslaughter. This investigation is on-going and updates will be released as it continues to unfold.