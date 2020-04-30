Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 24-30:

04-24-20

Liver, Jadson Raider, 30, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness.

04-25-20

Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Matthews II, Jerry Lee, 49, of 169 McDonald Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of loitering/prowling.

Flounory, Jarrod Micah, 21, of 5407 Tracey Drive, Stone Mountain, GA arrested on charge of attempting to obtain regulated drugs.

04-26-20

Holley, Bethany Joanna, 37, of 78 Perkins Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of methamphetamine.

04-27-20

Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 44, of 925 Hulana Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended, unregistered vehicle, improper lane change.

McCormick, Kayla Michelle, 28, of 1003 W. Lewis Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of DUI-Alchohol, Hit & Run/Leaving the scene of an accident, and open container.

Holloway, Martin Joel, 60, of 1205 Salem Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.

04-28-20

Little, Allan Bowen, 40, of 80 Arbor Mill Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.

04-29-20

Workman, Jonathan Brian, 35, of 145 Chestnut Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance.