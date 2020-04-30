 Thursday, April 30, 2020 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 24-30

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 24-30:

04-24-20

Liver, Jadson Raider, 30, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of public drunkenness.

04-25-20

Daniel, Tana Leigh, 42, of 1628 West Rebel Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Matthews II, Jerry Lee, 49, of 169 McDonald Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of loitering/prowling.

Flounory, Jarrod Micah, 21, of 5407 Tracey Drive, Stone Mountain, GA arrested on charge of attempting to obtain regulated drugs.

04-26-20

Holley, Bethany Joanna, 37, of 78 Perkins Lane, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of methamphetamine.

04-27-20

Simpson, Clayton Hayes, 44, of 925 Hulana Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended, unregistered vehicle, improper lane change.

McCormick, Kayla Michelle, 28, of 1003 W.

Lewis Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of DUI-Alchohol, Hit & Run/Leaving the scene of an accident, and open container.

Holloway, Martin Joel, 60, of 1205 Salem Road, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended.

04-28-20

Little, Allan Bowen, 40, of 80 Arbor Mill Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of disorderly conduct.

04-29-20

Workman, Jonathan Brian, 35, of 145 Chestnut Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance.

 


April 30, 2020

Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Thursday morning. At 5:43 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 2512 Maplewood Drive. The caller informed dispatch that someone ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN 6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Thursday morning. At 5:43 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire at 2512 Maplewood Drive. The caller informed dispatch that someone was pounding on the doors to see if anyone was home. The caller informed dispatch that no one is coming to the door. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


