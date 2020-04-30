Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL
1671 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA
2300 WILSON STREET APT 02 K CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO CIMMITT THEFT OVER $10,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
803 SOUTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS
4110 HARBOR HILLS RD Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BURNETTE, DEWAYNE JUAN
7817 OPAL DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
COETZEE, CLIFFORD ANDRE
5752 TAGGART DR, APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN
1701 NORTH CONTOUR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
CROUCH, TREVA ANN
111 COUNCIL FIRE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY)
---
CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE
109 EAST EULCID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DANFORTH, BOBI LYNETTE
7504 BORIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
1900 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DILL, BARRY LEE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, TILMAN JEROME
P.O.
BOX 351 BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
---
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
1411 E 17TH ST HIXSON, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
HOPKINS, CALEB MICHAEL
1717 WHITE OAK RD B6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE
1400 GOT ST APT70B CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
JOHNSON, MEAGHAN ANN
2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MACIEL, LUIS REYNALDO
2039 CRESENT CLUB HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
MARTINEZ-PIZA, LUIS RONALDO
UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MAXWELL, JIMMY DALE
HOMELESS , 372112073
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON
---
POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL
2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
105 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOGGINS, JACQUELINE MARIE
176 TURNER ROAD ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
1112 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046337
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SUMPTER, LOUIS
205 MISSION RIDGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TERRY, JOSHUA JOHN
2503 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
THIEL, PATRICIA ANN
7428 IRON GATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALCOTT, BILL EVAN
7 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WINGFIELD, MYCAL BLAKE
4810 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163124
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN
124 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
