Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO CIMMITT THEFT OVER $10,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY COETZEE, CLIFFORD ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COSTLOW, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SIMPLE CROUCH, TREVA ANN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 07/06/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY) CROWNOVER, CORIE JAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARRIS, TILMAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G JOHNSON, MEAGHAN ANN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MACIEL, LUIS REYNALDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) MAXWELL, JIMMY DALE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, LATONA MINDALE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SUMPTER, LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/29/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE