Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday.

Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684.

It is in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has added a case to go to 13.

There are 398 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with nine deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 132 cases and five deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 131 cases and one death.