Tennessee Establishes Hotline For Applicants For Emergency Cash Assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

“When she went down with a season-ending injury early into camp, it was difficult for all of us within our program to understand why it happened, because of all that she had done to prepare for a great senior season,” said head coach Travis Filar. “And it was especially hard on Mikaela that just like that, her season was done.” Gauthreaux was coming off a stellar junior season ... (click for more)