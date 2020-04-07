 Thursday, April 9, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Food City CEO Says Store Cleanliness A Top Priority, Shortage Of Certain Items Inevitable

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
Food City CEO Steve Smith
Food City CEO Steve Smith

Food City president and CEO Steve Smith emphasized the cleanliness of the company’s stores during his online press conference. With COVID-19 becoming more and more pervasive by the day and no slowdown in sight, the sanitization of public places such as Food City is being scrutinized. Mr. Smith went through some of the measures stores are implementing to stay as clean as possible.

 

“You’re going to see us sanitizing and cleaning throughout the day,” said the CEO.

“We have now assigned someone to the front of our stores who will do nothing but clean and sanitize shopping carts. We’ve installed plexiglass shields at all of our stands and customer service checkout areas throughout our stores.”

 

He said associates/workers are encouraged to wear gloves as they work. President Smith said the company will supply workers with masks when they become available. The CEO said as of right now, there is a shortage of masks in the United States, and medical professionals get top priority when it comes to attaining these items.

 

“As those become available, we’ll make them available to our associates at no cost, and hopefully we can get into those by next week,” said President Smith. “In the meantime if they have a homemade mask, they’re welcome and encouraged to wear them.”

 

Like many other stores in the United States, Mr. Smith said Food City’s supply chain has been affected by the pandemic. During the first few weeks, Food City was sending out more cases of food than they were receiving. He said the company has just now begun to receive more cases than they are sending out.

 

He said there is no threat of the stores running out of food. However, Mr. Smith did say there will be a shortage of certain items for the foreseeable future.

 

“I think sanitizers and disinfectants will be in short supply, and some items like bleach will be allocated for a number of weeks or months,” said Mr. Smith. “The good thing is we’re still getting this product in and on a regular basis.”

 

While Food City is prepared to limit the number of people in stores, Mr. Smith said there is no imminent need to do so at this time. Instead, he trusts Food City customers to exercise good judgement and social distancing as they shop.

 

“I’m absolutely convinced our customers understand their responsibilities when they come to our stores,” said President Smith. “If they follow those responsibilities I don’t think we’ll have to get into a position where we have to meter people or allow certain numbers of people in.”

 

If customers do not want to go inside the store, President Smith said curbside pickup is an option. During the press conference, he said this way of shopping is up 350 percent from normal. No matter how one shops though, he asked shoppers to only buy what they need and to avoid “hoarding.”

 

“Let me stress how critical it is to shop as you need the item,” said the CEO. “Please don’t hoard items, and just shop according to your weekly shopping needs. This will leave more for other folks.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


April 9, 2020

Dalton Police Looking For Rightful Owners Of Stolen Property

April 9, 2020

Community Foundation Raises $1 Million For COVID-19 Fund; Awards Nearly $560,000 In Grants So Far

April 9, 2020

Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 68; Cases Go To 2,547


An investigation of a recent series of entering auto cases in Dalton has resulted in identifying the juvenile suspects responsible and also the recovery of some of the stolen property. Dalton ... (click for more)

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga announced that it has raised over $1 million for its Community Response and Relief Fund and has already awarded nearly $560,000 in grants to organizations ... (click for more)

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 68 - an increase of 36 since Monday. Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Dalton Police Looking For Rightful Owners Of Stolen Property

An investigation of a recent series of entering auto cases in Dalton has resulted in identifying the juvenile suspects responsible and also the recovery of some of the stolen property. Dalton investigators have managed to return some of the recovered items, but there are still some items of property that still need to be returned to their rightful owners. The suspects in the ... (click for more)

Community Foundation Raises $1 Million For COVID-19 Fund; Awards Nearly $560,000 In Grants So Far

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga announced that it has raised over $1 million for its Community Response and Relief Fund and has already awarded nearly $560,000 in grants to organizations working on the front lines to support individuals and families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The Community Response and Relief Fund is supported by the generosity of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Shattered Nurses

At the massive Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace Hospital on Sunday the night-shift emergency room nurses came in, went to the break room, and staged a “sit in.” This wasn’t about pay; it was about mismanagement. After four hours of bantering back and forth, the sit-in nurses were told “either get to work or get out!” The nurses got out. And why? “We had two nurses the other ... (click for more)

Sports

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors