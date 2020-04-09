Kathy Lennon Pulls Out Of School Board Race Just After Qualifying, Leaving Marco Perez As Only Candidate

Kathy Lennon, County School Board member from Signal Mountain, on Thursday morning withdrew her name from the upcoming election.

That leaves Marco Perez as the only candidate for the District 2 post.

Mr. Perez, of Signal Mountain, is a business coach. He is CEO of Relife Strategies and previously was vice president of operations for Launch Chattanooga.

He is also the co-owner of TrailDrops, a nutritious and gourmet outdoor recreational food for hikers, backpackers and outdoor enthusiasts.

John Roberts, former mayor of Red Bank, had considered running for the post. However, he did not return his petition.