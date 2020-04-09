 Thursday, April 9, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Business Improvement District Board Considers Rebranding

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

During their Zoom-hosted meeting, the Chattanooga Business Investment District Board (BID board) threw around the idea of possibly rebranding. This would involve changing not only the look of the logos and clothing, but also the colors too.

 

“With your current logo, that meant they look like green polos,” said Julia Bursch at the suggestion of having vendors wear green. “And green polos make them look like parking attendants from downtown.”

 

Steve Brookes suggested safety yellow or safety orange, two colors that would make workers instantly recognizable to people in the area.

Gordon Stalans suggested using any color other than the one Aquarium workers wear, in order to avoid confusion.

 

Aside from colors, the BID board also discussed the idea of renaming the BID into something that sounded more inviting.

 

“I think that doing a name like the Downtown Alliance of Chattanooga may be more appropriate than calling it a business improvement district, because we have more than just the businesses paying into the special assessment,” said Mr. Brookes. “I think in that case it serves the purpose to be an alliance where everyone is participating into the benefit of the program and what we’re about to do.”

 

“Your idea of the alliance is just right on the mark,” said Chairman Steve Hunt. “I think the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance has a nice sound to it. It does show a spirit of cooperation from all of the folks in the downtown area.”

 

Board member Charles Perry agreed with his fellow board members. The idea of renaming the BID was to make it seem more inclusive to anyone who lives within the BID area of downtown.

 

“It has a sense of purpose behind it that goes beyond business improvement,” said Mr. Perry. “It also implies the kind of outreach to people who are not property owners downtown to try to bring them in support of the movement.”

 

Chairman Hunt would interject every so often to voice his approval of an idea or to give an opinion of his own. However, he repeatedly mentioned that he is not an expert in graphic design or branding, and that he will listen to the experts on this subject.

 

“If we go with Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, the CHA could still be a part of the logo,” said Mr. Hunt. “But again, I’m going to defer to someone who is educated in these matters.”

 

 


April 9, 2020

Breaking News

Quadarius Johnson Arrested, Malachi Billups Sought In Auto Thefts In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Malachi Billups for the theft of two vehicles and several auto burglaries. Quadarius Johnson is in custody. On Wednesday, two vehicles were stolen and several auto burglaries occurred in Magnolia Lea Estates located in northeastern Bradley County. With cooperation between BCSO Patrol Division, BCSO Criminal Investigations ... (click for more)

State Education Department Partners With PBS For Instructional Lessons; State Joins With Nextdoor To Help Provide Critical Information

The Tennessee Department of Education has established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer first through eighth grade students up to 30 hours of instructional lessons a week, Governor Bill Lee said. He said this instruction is made possible by Tennessee teachers teaching with Tennessee curriculum. Governor Lee said, " The state has also worked to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Coronavirus Brings Out Kindness In People

Sept. 11 brought out greater kindness in us to strangers. After 9/11 I immediately noticed increased kindness in the simplest of things, holding doors open, courtesy in public. The coronavirous has had that same effect but even more intense. I see strangers concerned for the well being of others, not just in terms of social distancing but myriad acts of personal kindness and ... (click for more)

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

Sports

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in ... (click for more)


