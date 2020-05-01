May 1, 2020
April 30, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools.
The district needs information updated ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ... (click for more)
Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools.
The district needs information updated for all returning students in kindergarten through eleventh-grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The information update replaces the prior registration required of returning students.
... (click for more)
The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and
the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal
organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how
law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)
As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)
-Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste had a strong campaign on the court but is just as stellar off it. The redshirt junior earned one of the three top campus awards decided by the university’s executive leadership team. He’s the first student-athlete to claim the special honor.
Jean-Baptiste claimed the Blue Award alongside fellow student leaders Stan Settles (Chancellor ... (click for more)
NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week.
Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)