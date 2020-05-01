 Friday, May 1, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, May 1, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

May 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 1, 2020

Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools. The district needs information updated ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools. The district needs information updated for all returning students in kindergarten through eleventh-grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The information update replaces the prior registration required of returning students. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Jean-Baptiste Earns Top Student-Athlete Award

-Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste had a strong campaign on the court but is just as stellar off it. The redshirt junior earned one of the three top campus awards decided by the university’s executive leadership team. He’s the first student-athlete to claim the special honor. Jean-Baptiste claimed the Blue Award alongside fellow student leaders Stan Settles (Chancellor ... (click for more)

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors