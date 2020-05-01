Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Up By 5 To 204; Cases Go From 10,735 To 11,891; Hamilton County Has 5 More Cases

 Friday, May 1, 2020 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up five since Thursday, rising to 204, according to state figures. Cases went up from 10,735 to 11,891 as more prison inmates and staff test positive.

Two people died in Nashville from the virus and three in Memphis. Another patient at Life Care Center of Athens died of the virus and two remain hospitalized. Two other patients died earlier. (State figures did not include some of these deaths).

Officials said 1,045 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 32 from Thursday.

Hamilton County reported five more coronavirus cases and is up to 163. The county still has 13 deaths. Three patients remain hospitalized - down from four on Thursday.

Bledsoe County has 595 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 52 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has nine cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 95. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 21 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has eight cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 632 cases and has 37 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,556 cases and deaths increased to 50.

There are now 416 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 233 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,832 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 163 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

Two additional deaths were reported in Davidson County, an 85-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A total of 27 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 1,466 individuals have recovered from the virus.


May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Unified Command Group To Launch Mass Testing Strategy Of State’s Prison Population, Staff

May 1, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 1, 2020

Opinion

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


