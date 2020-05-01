 Friday, May 1, 2020 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee's Office Gives Guidance On Phased Return To Church Services

Friday, May 1, 2020

The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives released guidance for faith communities on gathering together in houses of worship.

 

“Tennessee’s faith leaders have been incredibly innovative in finding alternative ways to worship that incorporate social distancing so they can continue to provide spiritual guidance, fellowship, and service to their neighbors during these challenging times,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“Religious liberty is important and must be protected, and that’s why the State has always deemed religious services as essential gatherings throughout this pandemic. As we look to reopen our economy in a safe fashion, the decision on in-person gatherings will be up to each individual faith community. We’re confident in their ability to determine the proper time and how to incorporate these guidelines to worship in a way that protects the health of their congregation.”

 

The full guidelines can be found here and include:

  • A phased approach to resuming in-person gatherings is recommended.  Vulnerable populations (everyone 65 years and older, people with disabilities, people with serious respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, people who are immunocompromised, and others) and children’s activities/nursery programs should not gather in person until a later time.
  • Consider solutions to minimize close personal contact that may be part of your services, such as handshakes or sharing food and drink.
  • As the phased approach begins, limit the size of attendance in your sanctuary and other confined spaces to create seating arrangements that provide at least 6-foot distancing between families. It is recommended not to exceed 50% of maximum capacity of the room and should enable full compliance with CDC recommendations for social distancing and hygiene.  
  • Wear face coverings.
  • Encourage members of the community to stay at home if they are symptomatic, have a fever, have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or have traveled internationally or to a domestic hot spot in the past two weeks. 
  • If a member of the congregation has tested positive for COVID-19, consult CDC guidelines and local health department recommendations to determine whether in-person gatherings should cease immediately, the building should close for additional cleaning, or other protocol changes are required.

 

View the full guidelines here.


May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Unified Command Group To Launch Mass Testing Strategy Of State’s Prison Population, Staff

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is announcing on Friday a mass COVID-19 testing initiative will begin next week for all Tennessee Department of Correction staff and the inmates in their care. “Knowing the extent of the virus’s spread within our correctional facilities is critical as incarcerated individuals remain one of the most vulnerable populations during ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, ... (click for more)

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


