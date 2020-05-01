5 Test Positive Out Of 1,377 COVID-19 Weekend Tests At Riverfront Parkway Testing Site

The Hamilton County Health Department reports that, out of the 1,377 COVID-19 tests conducted last weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Testing Site, five were returned as positive.

Officials said, "The Health Department is pleased with the small number of positives and says this is an indicator of low prevalence of disease in our community.

This is good news as we responsibly reopen Hamilton County.

"The Health Department reminds everyone that there is still potential for increased disease spread. Retail, restaurants, gyms, close contact services, faith-based organizations and other businesses are urged to closely follow guidance from the Governor’s Tennessee Pledge as we begin to reopen Hamilton County.

"For those who fall into high-risk categories, it is important to stay home as much as possible and limit contact with anyone outside of their households. Measures such as maintaining social distancing when possible, proper and consistent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer, and the use of face coverings are imperative for all to follow."