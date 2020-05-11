9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn.

Officials said:

Resident update:

- Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them.

- Here are our current resident totals: o 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 o 27 residents tested negative for COVID-19

- 3 residents are hospitalized; we remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

- Our other residents are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.

Staff update: Testing has been made available to all associates. Here are our current results:

- 48 associates tested positive for COVID-19

- 16 associates have recovered and met CDC guidelines for returning to work.

- 80 associates tested negative for COVID-19

- 3 tests are pending

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks. We remain committed to following their guidance along with guidelines from the CDC. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."