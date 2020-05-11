 Monday, May 11, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

Monday, May 11, 2020

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn.

Officials said:

Resident update:

-  Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them.

- Here are our current resident totals: o 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 o 27 residents tested negative for COVID-19

-  3 residents are hospitalized; we remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

- Our other residents are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.

Staff update: Testing has been made available to all associates. Here are our current results:

- 48 associates tested positive for COVID-19

- 16 associates have recovered and met CDC guidelines for returning to work.

- 80 associates tested negative for COVID-19

- 3 tests are pending

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks. We remain committed to following their guidance along with guidelines from the CDC. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19." 


May 11, 2020

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

May 11, 2020

9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

May 11, 2020

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths; 33,927 Cases


Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” ... (click for more)

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,441 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 36 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 33,927 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” He said the city has the option to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with the state, which would allow the city and its law enforcement agencies to access information about who has ... (click for more)

9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep Haskeem And Black Caucus, Why Perpetuate Division?

Rep. Haskeem and Black Caucus, why perpetuate division? I just read an article where the Tennessee state government planned to utilize the wonderful men and women of the Tennessee National Guard to test under-served communities with free COVID testing. Why perpetuate division, I ask again? Division is unhealthy for under-served communities and the community at large. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, “… when that mindset -- of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ -- when that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors