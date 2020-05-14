Report By Attorney Clears Wyoming's Kate Farmer, Who Has Very Brief Tenure As City Treasurer

A report from a Chattanooga attorney cleared Kate Farmer of any malfeasance, but she had just earlier been dismissed by the City Council.

The council the prior week had agreed to hire the Wyoming resident to the post, then last Tuesday voted 7-1 to rescind that action.

Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he was most disturbed that Ms. Farmer had not disclosed that she had recently been sued in several federal suits.

Attorney Sam Elliott said the three lawsuits were "more or less run of the mill wrongful termination cases."

He said, "There should be little concern with her ability to proceed with the duties of treasurer."

Attorney Elliott said the town attorney of Guernsey, Wyoming called Ms. Farmer "a person of high competence and integrity."

Click here to read the full report.

