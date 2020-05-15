 Saturday, May 16, 2020 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 30 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,557; 36,681 Cases

Friday, May 15, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,557 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Thurssday.

The confirmed cases are now at 36,681 - up from 35,858, an increase of 823.

Hospitalizations are at 6,438 - up 93 since Thursday.

Whitfield County had an increase of one cases for a total of 176 and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting two new cases, for a total of 74 and no deaths. Dade County has 19 cases, an increase of two, and one death.

Catoosa County has three new cases at 70 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 383 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 170 cases, five more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has two new cases for total of 125 and is now reporting 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,641. There have been 159 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,371 cases. Cobb is up to 131 deaths. There are now 2,717 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 75 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,572 cases and 101 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,645 cases and one more death for a total of 132 deaths.


Opinion

Georgia Hospitals: Open For All Care

As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Face Mask Revolution

Earlier this week Virginia Heffernan, a columnist for the LA Times, opined that COVID-19 face masks are divided by the intense brawl between the red and blue states. The liberals are far more responsible than the red-state conservatives. Virginia points to conservatives – from President Trump to VP Pence to Kentucky Senator Paul Rand - as those who have chosen not to wear them. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women’s 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)


