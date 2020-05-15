Georgia Has 30 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,557; 36,681 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,557 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Thurssday.

The confirmed cases are now at 36,681 - up from 35,858, an increase of 823.

Hospitalizations are at 6,438 - up 93 since Thursday.

Whitfield County had an increase of one cases for a total of 176 and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting two new cases, for a total of 74 and no deaths. Dade County has 19 cases, an increase of two, and one death.

Catoosa County has three new cases at 70 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 383 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 170 cases, five more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has two new cases for total of 125 and is now reporting 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,641. There have been 159 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,371 cases. Cobb is up to 131 deaths. There are now 2,717 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 75 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,572 cases and 101 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,645 cases and one more death for a total of 132 deaths.