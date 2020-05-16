 Saturday, May 16, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Compiles List For Coronavirus Testing

Saturday, May 16, 2020
The Hamilton County Health Department has compiled a list of local sites for coronavirus tests. 

The following COVID-19 test sites are free.

The Health Department operates the Bonnyshire site and the Homeless Healthcare Center, and partners with the remaining sites. None of these sites offer the antibody test; these sites only test for current infection.

 

Hamilton County Health Department Testing Site – Bonnyshire – Bonny Oaks
7460 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416
Monday – Friday, 9:00am-10:30am, maximum 125 tests per day.
Open to the public without an appointment. No physician referral needed. Do not need to have symptoms.
Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.

 

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Daily 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients by appointment only (209-5800).


Clinica Medicos – 23rd Street; 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Appointment only.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/

 

Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site
https://www.cempa.org/latest-news/

 

The following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing sites are of short duration in various places around the county. Please note the dates as they may begin or end before we can update this web page. 

Friday, May 15, 2020; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Chattanooga Housing Authority: Boynton, Dogwood & Gateway Towers
Partnering Organization: CHI/Memorial Boynton Clinic 


Monday, May 18; 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

Chattanooga Housing Authority: Mary Walker Towers
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing


Tuesday, May 19; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Eastwood Manor
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing


Wednesday, May 20

10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Avondale YFD Center
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: CEMPA

12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.

9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Camp Jordan, East Ridge
Appointment only at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting


Thursday, May 21

10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Whiteside Faith Manor
No appointment needed

11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Emma Wheeler Homes
East Lake Courts

 

Friday, May 22; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

College Hill Courts at James A. Henry School Gym

Greenwood Terrace at Community Room on Dee Drive plus drive through option as well. 
(Residents from Missionary Heights, Fairmount Apartments, Cromwell Hills Apartments, Woodside Apartments, Glenwood North and East are all invited to get tested at Greenwood Terrace. 

 

Wednesday, May 27; 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.


May 16, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Total 1,598; 37,212 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,598 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 41 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 37,212 - up from 36,681, an increase of 531. Hospitalizations are at 6,767 - up 329 since Friday. Whitfield County had an increase of four cases for a total of 180 and is still at six deaths.

PHOTOS: Tornado Clean Up Begins At Holly Hills Neighborhood Community Pool Area

The Holly Hills Neighborhood started clean up on Saturday at the community pool area that was destroyed by the Easter Day tornado. 50 or more residents, students and neighbors and swim team members all kicked in and will be spending the day there until all the work is completed.

Don't Forget Armed Forces Day

As retired military, it brought tears this morning as I heard no mention on television or read anything about today being Armed Forces Day. I realize that the COVID-19 is “Front and Center” but please remember that we aren’t speaking Japanese, Chinese, German or any other foreign language..there’s a reason that we are speaking English and that’s a result of our Armed Forces. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

With the United States suffering mightily from the coronavirus, the days of gentlemanly kindness now long gone in Washington, and Democratic governors and mayors relishing the power of “Shelter in Place” that has resulted in actual death threats (!) never have we as a people needed to pray more desperately for the flood of good people who are enlisting by droves into “The Legion ... (click for more)

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women’s 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)


