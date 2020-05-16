Health Department Compiles List For Coronavirus Testing

The following COVID-19 test sites are free.
The Health Department operates the Bonnyshire site and the Homeless Healthcare Center, and partners with the remaining sites. None of these sites offer the antibody test; these sites only test for current infection.
Hamilton County Health Department Testing Site – Bonnyshire – Bonny Oaks
7460 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416
Monday – Friday, 9:00am-10:30am, maximum 125 tests per day.
Open to the public without an appointment. No physician referral needed. Do not need to have symptoms.
Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Daily 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Homeless/Transient clients by appointment only (209-5800).
Clinica Medicos – 23rd Street; 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Appointment only.
More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site
https://www.cempa.org/latest-news/
The following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing sites are of short duration in various places around the county. Please note the dates as they may begin or end before we can update this web page.
Friday, May 15, 2020; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Chattanooga Housing Authority: Boynton, Dogwood & Gateway Towers
Partnering Organization: CHI/Memorial Boynton Clinic
Monday, May 18; 10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Chattanooga Housing Authority: Mary Walker Towers
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing
Tuesday, May 19; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Eastwood Manor
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing
Wednesday, May 20
10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Avondale YFD Center
No appointment needed.
Partnering Organization: CEMPA
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.
9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Camp Jordan, East Ridge
Appointment only at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Thursday, May 21
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Whiteside Faith Manor
No appointment needed
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Emma Wheeler Homes
East Lake Courts
Friday, May 22; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
College Hill Courts at James A. Henry School Gym
Greenwood Terrace at Community Room on Dee Drive plus drive through option as well.
(Residents from Missionary Heights, Fairmount Apartments, Cromwell Hills Apartments, Woodside Apartments, Glenwood North and East are all invited to get tested at Greenwood Terrace.
Wednesday, May 27; 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.