Health Department Compiles List For Coronavirus Testing

The following COVID-19 test sites are free.

The Health Department operates the Bonnyshire site and the Homeless Healthcare Center, and partners with the remaining sites. None of these sites offer the antibody test; these sites only test for current infection.

Hamilton County Health Department Testing Site – Bonnyshire – Bonny Oaks

7460 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Monday – Friday, 9:00am-10:30am, maximum 125 tests per day.

Open to the public without an appointment. No physician referral needed. Do not need to have symptoms.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Daily 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients by appointment only (209-5800).





Clinica Medicos – 23rd Street; 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Appointment only.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/

Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site

https://www.cempa.org/latest-news/

The following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing sites are of short duration in various places around the county. Please note the dates as they may begin or end before we can update this web page.

Friday, May 15, 2020; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Chattanooga Housing Authority: Boynton, Dogwood & Gateway Towers

Partnering Organization: CHI/Memorial Boynton Clinic





Monday, May 18; 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

Chattanooga Housing Authority: Mary Walker Towers

No appointment needed.

Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing





Tuesday, May 19; 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Eastwood Manor

No appointment needed.

Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing





Wednesday, May 20

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Avondale YFD Center

No appointment needed.

Partnering Organization: CEMPA

12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.

9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Camp Jordan, East Ridge

Appointment only at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting





Thursday, May 21

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Whiteside Faith Manor

No appointment needed

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Emma Wheeler Homes

East Lake Courts

Friday, May 22; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

College Hill Courts at James A. Henry School Gym

Greenwood Terrace at Community Room on Dee Drive plus drive through option as well.

(Residents from Missionary Heights, Fairmount Apartments, Cromwell Hills Apartments, Woodside Apartments, Glenwood North and East are all invited to get tested at Greenwood Terrace.

Wednesday, May 27; 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.