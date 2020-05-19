 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

3 Townhomes Damaged By Fire On Webb Road Monday Evening

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a six-unit townhome on Webb Road Monday evening. 

 

As the fire department was responding, there was a report of someone possibly entrapped inside one of the townhomes. A second alarm was called at that point, which brought an additional six fire companies to the scene bringing the total to 12 fire companies. 

 

When Quint 6 arrived on the scene, they reported smoke and fire visible from the outside of the building.

Quint 6 began attacking the fire and searching for any possibly trapped people inside the building. 

 

As additional fire companies arrived on the scene they were sent into the other apartments to search for anyone inside the building, and also to put out any fires. After all the townhomes were quickly and effectively searched, there was no one located inside the townhomes. 

 

There were a total of three units that were damaged by fire and smoke. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. There was one tenant who was transported to the hospital for evaluation.  


The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 


Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County EMS assisted during the fire. 



