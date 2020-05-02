 Sunday, May 3, 2020 Weather

Georgia Reports 9 More Coronavirus Deaths; 841 More Cases

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Georgia state health officials on Saturday said there have been 1,174 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, nine more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 28,332, up by 841 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,389, up 82 since Friday.

Whitfield County now has 118 cases, up seven from Friday, and remains at four deaths. 

Walker County is reporting 60 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 16 cases, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has two more, at 51, and Chattooga County remains with 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 324 cases and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 145 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 113 cases and 12 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,925. There have been 122 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,749 cases and 96 deaths. There are now 2,148 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 52 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,932 cases and 58 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,534 cases and 124 deaths.


Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dead Still Vote

A lawsuit was filed in Nashville on Friday that stinks to high heavens. The Democratic Party is leading a nationwide effort to expand absentee voting. This is not to say any Dem or even one of its more liberal followers would ever cheat on anything, but when it comes to chicanery, there are birds of every color who – since before ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln was elected – will try every ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)


